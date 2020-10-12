 

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. Announces Internalization of Management

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE: GPMT) (“GPMT,” “Granite Point” or the “Company”) announced today that it and its external manager, Pine River Capital Management L.P. (“Pine River” or the “Manager”), have signed a definitive agreement to internalize the Company’s management function.

As previously announced, Granite Point will make a one-time cash payment of $44.5 million to Pine River in connection with the completion of the internalization. The internalization transaction, which was negotiated and approved by an independent committee of Granite Point’s Board of Directors, is expected to be effective on December 31, 2020. At that time, the management agreement between the Company and Pine River will be terminated and Granite Point will no longer pay any management or incentive fees going forward.

Following the completion of the internalization, Granite Point will be an internally-managed commercial real estate finance company. The Company anticipates an orderly and timely transition of all required functions, such that the business will continue its normal operations without interruption. The Granite Point Board of Directors and management team are confident that the internalization will enhance the Company’s value proposition and drive meaningful benefits for stockholders.

Key Benefits of the Internalization

  • Superior Structure for Growth and Transparency: The internalization will align Granite Point’s operations with industry and governance best practices, simplify the Company's organizational structure and increase the transparency of its financial results. Furthermore, the elimination of the management fee, which is based on the stockholder equity, may enhance future returns through the realization of economies of scale in connection with the growth of Granite Point’s equity capital.
  • Meaningful Anticipated Reduction in Operating Expenses: In the aggregate, net of incremental operating costs and excluding any one-time charges associated with the internalization process, Granite Point estimates its operating expenses in 2021 will be approximately $30 to $35 million, excluding non-cash equity compensation, representing a meaningful reduction in its estimated operating expenses for the current year.
  • Continuity of Management Expertise: Upon the completion of the internalization, Granite Point will continue to be managed by its strong senior management team, benefiting from their extensive industry expertise and relationships. As previously disclosed, the Company has entered into employment agreements with its President and Chief Executive Officer, Jack Taylor; Chief Investment Officer and Co-Head of Originations, Stephen Alpart; General Counsel, Michael Karber; Chief Development Officer and Co-Head of Originations, Peter Morral; Chief Operating Officer, Steven Plust; and Chief Financial Officer, Marcin Urbaszek. The employment agreements will become effective upon the completion of the internalization.
  • Potential Expansion of Institutional Investor Universe: An internally-managed structure may allow for an expanded base of potential stockholders by making an investment in Granite Point more appealing to those investors who disfavor externally-managed companies.
  • Orderly and Seamless Transition: Pine River has committed to facilitate an orderly and seamless transition of personnel and other resources to Granite Point. In addition to the management team, Granite Point intends to retain personnel across a variety of functions supporting the Company's business, such as originations, underwriting and oversight of investments, legal, financial reporting, tax and treasury, who are currently employees of Pine River. The Company intends to extend offers of employment to these individuals, and, if necessary, will add additional headcount.

Stephen G. Kasnet, Chairman of the Granite Point Board of Directors, said, “The members of the Independent Committee believe that internalizing the management function of the Company, while enabling Granite Point to retain its world-class management team, is a leap forward in Granite Point’s development. The internalization is anticipated to lower the Company’s overall cost base and creates a stronger and more transparent organizational model. We are confident we are taking the right actions to further align the interests of Granite Point and its management team with the interests of all stockholders, while positioning the Company for continued growth, success and value creation.”

