Enphase Energy and Natura Living Join Forces on Commercial Solar Projects for PepsiCo Thailand

Natura Living, with headquarters in Chiangrai, Thailand, has installed a 60 kW solar array using Enphase IQ 7+ microinverters on PepsiCo Thailand’s snack division building and is currently installing another 60 kW solar array on PepsiCo Thailand’s agronomy division building, with completion expected in the fourth quarter of 2020. In addition, the Enphase solar systems are outfitted with the Enphase Envoy communications gateway, which connects the Enphase microinverter system to the Enphase Enlighten monitoring platform and makes per-panel energy monitoring and insights for operations and maintenance easy.

FREMONT, Calif., Oct. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of solar microinverters, today announced that the Company and Natura Living, one of Thailand’s leading residential and commercial solar installers, have joined forces on commercial solar installation projects for PepsiCo Thailand. Natura Living has selected Enphase products to strengthen its commitment to providing commercial customers with high-quality microinverter-based systems.

“Natura Living has provided residential and commercial solar installations in Thailand since 2016,” said Sittiporn Wattanakanokrekha, owner of Natura Living. “The demand for solar in Southeast Asia is growing, and the Enphase products' ease of installation, safety, reliability, and smart monitoring system, along with an outstanding customer experience, are some of the key reasons we choose to offer them to our customers.”

“We have been very pleased with our Enphase microinverter-based systems,” said Chawala Wongyai, agronomy Indochina director at PepsiCo. “Our passion for clean energy and innovation aligns with Enphase, as our two companies share a commitment to developing safe, smart, and reliable energy products.”

IQ 7+ microinverters leverage Enphase's unique software-defined architecture and semiconductor integration for excellent reliability and economies of scale. Enphase microinverters are subjected to a rigorous reliability and quality testing regime with more than one million cumulative hours of power-on testing to ensure exceptional performance and compatibility with operating in hot, humid and coastal conditions found in Thailand. Enphase microinverters are designed to be long-lived energy assets and are backed by a 10-year warranty in the Thailand solar market, which can be extended to 15, 20, or 25 years.