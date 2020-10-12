BRP Group, Inc. Announces Pricing of New Senior Secured Facilities

Interest rates under the Revolving Facility will remain the same as the interest rates under BRP LLC’s existing revolving credit facility, with borrowings accruing interest on amounts drawn at LIBOR plus 200 basis points (“bps”) to LIBOR plus 300 bps based on BRP LLC’s total net leverage ratio. The Term Loan B will bear interest at LIBOR plus 400 bps.

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BRP Group, Inc. (“BRP Group” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BRP), a rapidly growing independent insurance distribution firm delivering tailored insurance solutions, today announced that its subsidiary Baldwin Risk Partners, LLC (“BRP LLC”) priced a loan syndication for a new $400 million senior secured first lien term loan facility maturing in 2027 (the “Term Loan B”) and a new $400 million senior secured first lien revolving credit facility maturing in 2025 (the “Revolving Facility” and together with the Term Loan B, the “New Facilities").

BRP LLC intends to use the net proceeds of the New Facilities to refinance BRP LLC’s existing revolving credit facility and for general corporate purposes, including acquisitions and investments permitted under the New Facilities.

BRP LLC expects the New Facilities to close on or about October 14, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions. The commitments in respect of the New Facilities and the terms and conditions thereof remain subject to the finalization and execution of definitive documentation.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Bank of America, N.A., Wells Fargo Bank, National Association, Capital One, National Association, Cadence Bank, N.A. and Lake Forest Bank & Trust Company, N.A. are acting as joint lead arrangers for the New Facilities.

