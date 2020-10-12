Pacific Edge Diagnostics Notified of CMS LCD Coverage for Cxbladder
Milestone achievement for Pacific Edge Diagnostics facilitates reimbursement for Cxbladder testing for Medicare patients.
DUNEDIN, New Zealand, Oct. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bladder cancer diagnostics provider, Pacific Edge Diagnostics, has been notified by Novitas1 that the LCD: Biomarkers for Oncology (L35396)
provides coverage for Cxbladder (0012M and 0013M) for tests performed on or after July 1, 2020 that are medically necessary. This LCD coverage enables national reimbursement for Cxbladder tests
performed among the approximately 62 million people who have Medicare coverage with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) across the USA.
CEO of Pacific Edge, David Darling, said: “This is a transformational milestone for Pacific Edge and the result of many years of hard work and effort from our teams in the US and NZ. This positive outcome results from the generation of substantial clinical evidence, publication of numerous peer-reviewed clinical and scientific papers demonstrating the compelling clinical utility and superior performance of Cxbladder and the growing commercial use of Cxbladder by physicians in the US. We are excited for the opportunity this coverage provides to the many Medicare patients that are affected by bladder cancer in the United States.”
There are approximately 7 million people who present annually with blood in their urine, and of these, approximately 3.4 million are worked up for bladder cancer giving rise to an annual increase of more than 80,000 new cases2. As the 6th most common cancer in the US, and with bladder cancer having the highest recurrence rate of any cancer, there are more than 820,000 people currently living with bladder cancer who will be required to return to their urologist several times a year for up to 5 years.
Cxbladder is a highly accurate non-invasive, urine-based, molecular diagnostic test for the diagnosis and management of bladder cancer. In the US Cxbladder has been recognized in the NCCN guidelines as an appropriate diagnostic test for the monitoring for recurrence of bladder cancer and, most recently, is now covered for Medicare patients. Cxbladder provides a high performance, non-invasive testing option that may lead to earlier detection, reduced complications, and improved compliance for patients presenting with hematuria, the most common symptom of bladder cancer, and for patients already diagnosed with bladder cancer that are under surveillance for bladder cancer recurrence. For more information about Cxbladder, please visit www.cxbladder.com.
