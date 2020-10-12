Pacific Edge Diagnostics Notified of CMS LCD Coverage for Cxbladder

Milestone achievement for Pacific Edge Diagnostics facilitates reimbursement for Cxbladder testing for Medicare patients.

DUNEDIN, New Zealand, Oct. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bladder cancer diagnostics provider, Pacific Edge Diagnostics, has been notified by Novitas1 that the LCD: Biomarkers for Oncology (L35396) provides coverage for Cxbladder (0012M and 0013M) for tests performed on or after July 1, 2020 that are medically necessary. This LCD coverage enables national reimbursement for Cxbladder tests performed among the approximately 62 million people who have Medicare coverage with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) across the USA.



CEO of Pacific Edge, David Darling, said: “This is a transformational milestone for Pacific Edge and the result of many years of hard work and effort from our teams in the US and NZ. This positive outcome results from the generation of substantial clinical evidence, publication of numerous peer-reviewed clinical and scientific papers demonstrating the compelling clinical utility and superior performance of Cxbladder and the growing commercial use of Cxbladder by physicians in the US. We are excited for the opportunity this coverage provides to the many Medicare patients that are affected by bladder cancer in the United States.”