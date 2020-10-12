 

Pacific Edge Diagnostics Notified of CMS LCD Coverage for Cxbladder

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.10.2020, 14:00  |  48   |   |   

Milestone achievement for Pacific Edge Diagnostics facilitates reimbursement for Cxbladder testing for Medicare patients.

DUNEDIN, New Zealand, Oct. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bladder cancer diagnostics provider, Pacific Edge Diagnostics, has been notified by Novitas1 that the LCD: Biomarkers for Oncology (L35396) provides coverage for Cxbladder (0012M and 0013M) for tests performed on or after July 1, 2020 that are medically necessary. This LCD coverage enables national reimbursement for Cxbladder tests performed among the approximately 62 million people who have Medicare coverage with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) across the USA.

CEO of Pacific Edge, David Darling, said: “This is a transformational milestone for Pacific Edge and the result of many years of hard work and effort from our teams in the US and NZ. This positive outcome results from the generation of substantial clinical evidence, publication of numerous peer-reviewed clinical and scientific papers demonstrating the compelling clinical utility and superior performance of Cxbladder and the growing commercial use of Cxbladder by physicians in the US. We are excited for the opportunity this coverage provides to the many Medicare patients that are affected by bladder cancer in the United States.”

There are approximately 7 million people who present annually with blood in their urine, and of these, approximately 3.4 million are worked up for bladder cancer giving rise to an annual increase of more than 80,000 new cases2. As the 6th most common cancer in the US, and with bladder cancer having the highest recurrence rate of any cancer, there are more than 820,000 people currently living with bladder cancer who will be required to return to their urologist several times a year for up to 5 years.

Cxbladder is a highly accurate non-invasive, urine-based, molecular diagnostic test for the diagnosis and management of bladder cancer. In the US Cxbladder has been recognized in the NCCN guidelines as an appropriate diagnostic test for the monitoring for recurrence of bladder cancer and, most recently, is now covered for Medicare patients. Cxbladder provides a high performance, non-invasive testing option that may lead to earlier detection, reduced complications, and improved compliance for patients presenting with hematuria, the most common symptom of bladder cancer, and for patients already diagnosed with bladder cancer that are under surveillance for bladder cancer recurrence. For more information about Cxbladder, please visit www.cxbladder.com.

Seite 1 von 2
Pacific Edge Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Klinische COVID-19-Studie zu Opaganib von RedHill Biopharma besteht zweite Überprüfung durch ...
Nokia: 5G set to add $8trn to global GDP by 2030
Bone Therapeutics to present at 2020 Virtual Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa
Hudbay Reports Production Interruption at its 777 Mine
Equity Bancshares, Inc. Will Announce Third Quarter 2020 Results on October 20, 2020
Large wind project to double renewable energy capacity in Brazil
Basilea berichtet über Präsentation gepoolter Wirksamkeitsdaten für Derazantinib bei ...
Opthea Announces Launch of Proposed Initial Public Offering in the United States
State Street and SimCorp Announce Intended Business Partnership, with Front-to-Back Investment ...
Bullfrog Gold Corp. Signs Definitive Agreements with Barrick and Augusta
Titel
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
Ohio Tobacco Wholesaler Places Initial Order of Taat Beyond Tobacco
Nevada Copper Delivers Copper Concentrate and Provides Operations Update
Denali Therapeutics Announces Closing of Collaboration and Share Purchase Agreements with Biogen
QMX Gold Expands Drilling Campaign to Over 45,000 Metres by Year End
GameStop Announces Multi-year Strategic Partnership with Microsoft
Niu Technologies Provides Third Quarter 2020 E-scooter Sales Volume Update
Mydecine Innovations Group Announces Filing of Provisional Patent for the Treatment of PTSD with ...
AMD Launches AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Desktop Processors: The Fastest Gaming CPUs in the World
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Secures Additional Supply of EU-GMP Cannabis via Definitive Supply ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...