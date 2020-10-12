 

FreightCar America, Inc. Completes Key Steps in Previously Announced Manufacturing Repositioning

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.10.2020, 14:00  |  67   |   |   

Company continues to reposition the business with the objective to become the lowest cost, highest quality producer of railcars in the industry

CHICAGO, Oct. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAIL) (“FreightCar America” or the “Company”) announced today that it has made significant progress in its manufacturing repositioning and business transformation strategy.

Highlights:

  • Successfully finalized early termination of the lease at Cherokee, Alabama (“Shoals”) manufacturing facility effective February 28, 2021
  • Completed Association of American Railroads (“AAR”) certification audits for new joint venture facility in Castaños, Mexico (“Castaños”) and now awaiting approval to start shipping railcars
  • Castaños completed its first car in early September and continues to ready itself for full production in 2021
  • Obtained new asset-backed credit facility to facilitate the business and repositioning process going forward

“We are pleased to announce substantial progress in our recently announced plan to reposition FreightCar America to be a much stronger player in the railcar industry,” said Jim Meyer, President and Chief Executive Officer. “First, we have reached an agreement with the Shoals facility owner and landlord, the Retirement Systems of Alabama (“RSA”), to exit our lease as of the end of February 2021. We will exchange infrastructure-related equipment at the facility in consideration for the early termination of the lease. This agreement is consistent with our previous announcement and go forward planning. We will retain all tooling and other assets specific to manufacturing railcars, all of which will transfer to Castaños. Our agreement with the RSA solves the fundamental cost and capacity mismatch with Shoals and keeps us on track to reduce our fixed costs by approximately $20 million per year and to reduce our production breakeven to less than 2,000 cars per year when Castaños becomes fully operational.”

Meyer added, “We are also providing updates on two other important steps related to our manufacturing repositioning. First, we secured new asset-based financing from Siena Lending Group. This financing replaced our former ABL facility with BMO Harris Bank N.A, and now provides us greater flexibility and the ability to complete the acquisition of the remaining 50% of our JV partnership. Second, the AAR audits were recently completed in Castaños and we are now awaiting final certification and approval to start shipping finished product.”  

Seite 1 von 3
FreightCar America Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Klinische COVID-19-Studie zu Opaganib von RedHill Biopharma besteht zweite Überprüfung durch ...
Nokia: 5G set to add $8trn to global GDP by 2030
Bone Therapeutics to present at 2020 Virtual Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa
Hudbay Reports Production Interruption at its 777 Mine
Equity Bancshares, Inc. Will Announce Third Quarter 2020 Results on October 20, 2020
Large wind project to double renewable energy capacity in Brazil
Basilea berichtet über Präsentation gepoolter Wirksamkeitsdaten für Derazantinib bei ...
Opthea Announces Launch of Proposed Initial Public Offering in the United States
State Street and SimCorp Announce Intended Business Partnership, with Front-to-Back Investment ...
Bullfrog Gold Corp. Signs Definitive Agreements with Barrick and Augusta
Titel
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
Ohio Tobacco Wholesaler Places Initial Order of Taat Beyond Tobacco
Nevada Copper Delivers Copper Concentrate and Provides Operations Update
Denali Therapeutics Announces Closing of Collaboration and Share Purchase Agreements with Biogen
QMX Gold Expands Drilling Campaign to Over 45,000 Metres by Year End
GameStop Announces Multi-year Strategic Partnership with Microsoft
Niu Technologies Provides Third Quarter 2020 E-scooter Sales Volume Update
Mydecine Innovations Group Announces Filing of Provisional Patent for the Treatment of PTSD with ...
AMD Launches AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Desktop Processors: The Fastest Gaming CPUs in the World
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Secures Additional Supply of EU-GMP Cannabis via Definitive Supply ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...