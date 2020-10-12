 

Ducommun Incorporated Announces Third Quarter Conference Call

SANTA ANA, Calif., Oct. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE: DCO) (“Ducommun” or the “Company”) today announced that it plans to release the Company's 2020 third quarter financial results after the market closes on October 28, 2020. Stephen G. Oswald, the Company’s chairman, president and chief executive officer, and Christopher D. Wampler, the Company’s vice president, interim chief financial officer and treasurer, and controller and chief accounting officer, will host a call that day, October 28, at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) to review these results. To participate in the teleconference, please call 844-239-5278 (international 574-990-1017) approximately ten minutes prior to conference time. The participant passcode is 5817565. Mr. Oswald and Mr. Wampler will speak on behalf of the Company and anticipate the meeting and Q&A period to last approximately 45 minutes.

This call is being webcast and can be accessed at the Ducommun website at www.ducommun.com.  Conference call replay will be available after that time at the same link or by dialing 855-859-2056, passcode 5817565.

About Ducommun Incorporated

Ducommun Incorporated delivers value-added innovative manufacturing solutions to customers in the aerospace, defense and industrial markets. Founded in 1849, the Company specializes in two core areas - Electronic Systems and Structural Systems - to produce complex products and components for commercial aircraft platforms, mission-critical military and space programs, and sophisticated industrial applications. For more information, visit www.ducommun.com.

CONTACTS:
Christopher D. Wampler, Vice President, Interim CFO and Treasurer, and Controller & Chief Accounting Officer, 657.335.3665
Chris Witty, Investor Relations, 646.438.9385, cwitty@darrowir.com

 


