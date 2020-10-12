 

Celsion Corporation Issues Letter to Stockholders

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.10.2020, 14:00  |  65   |   |   

CEO Provides Updates on Phase III OPTIMA Study Data Analysis and ThermoDox Investigator-Sponsored Studies

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J., Oct. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ: CLSN), an oncology drug development company, today announced that Michael H. Tardugno, the company’s chairman, president and chief executive officer, issued the following letter to stockholders providing an update on the ongoing data analysis from its Phase III OPTIMA Study with ThermoDox plus radiofrequency ablation (RFA) in patients newly diagnosed with primary liver cancer, or hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), as well as growing interest among clinical investigators in conducting studies with ThermoDox as a monotherapy or in combination with other therapies.

To My Fellow Stockholders:

In response to the recent inquiries that we are receiving, I’d like to provide you with the following update regarding the OPTIMA Study’s ongoing analysis of probable futility findings, and ThermoDox, generally.

As I have indicated in earlier press announcements and conference calls, since the unblinding of the OPTIMA Study at the second preplanned interim data analysis on July 9, 2020, which was conducted after reaching the prescribed 158 patient deaths in late April 2020, Celsion continues to follow patients for overall survival. Since April 27, 2020, a total of 14 new deaths have been reported, five of which occurred since July. These deaths are reasonably in line with deaths of 3.0 per month, or 0.7 per week, that had been forecasted by our consulting statistician. We now have a total of 174 deaths in the Study from a total patient enrollment of 556. The Study’s statistical plan specifies a minimum of 197 deaths for the final data analysis.

At the second interim analysis by the independent Data Monitoring Committee (DMC), which covered 80% of the deaths needed for the final analysis, indicated that the OPTIMA Study had narrowly crossed the futility boundary of Hazard Ratio (HR)=0.90 with substantial uncertainty. The reported HR suggested by the Kaplan-Meier analysis was 0.903 with a p-value of 0.524. The DMC advised Celsion of its findings, leaving the decision to stop the study up to the Company.

In our preliminary evaluation of the topline data, Celsion determined that we should continue to follow patients until such time as futility is either confirmed or dispelled. We based this decision on enrollment trends at study sites in China and Vietnam, among other observations, suggesting that data maturity may be at issue. Additionally, despite the Study’s first interim analysis appearing to be on track for a successful outcome, we noted a timed-based change in deaths in the ThermoDox treatment arm suggested a proportionality issue that required further evaluation. Specifically, 16 deaths occurred in five different Asia-Pacific countries between the first and second interim analyses, and 15 of these deaths were in the ThermoDox treatment arm.

