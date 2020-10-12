 

NV5 Awarded $4 Million USGS Lidar Survey Contract in Montana

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Oct. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NV5 Global, Inc. (the “Company” or “NV5”) (Nasdaq: NVEE), a provider of compliance, technology, and engineering consulting solutions, announced today that its subsidiary, Quantum Spatial, North America’s largest geospatial services firm, has been awarded a $4 million contract by the United States Geological Survey (USGS) to conduct a lidar survey across 16,981 miles in the State of Montana to support the 3D Elevation Program (3DEP). This project was initiated by the Montana State Library and will provide valuable data for flood plain mapping and land management across lands of tribal nations and high hazard dam areas.

“Geospatial technology provides governments at the federal, state, and local level with land management and flood risk data that is essential in managing public and tribal lands, making land development decisions, and mitigating risks for residents, businesses, and visitors,” said Dickerson Wright, PE, Chairman and CEO of NV5. “We are pleased to contribute to this survey and support Montana and the USGS 3DEP program.”

USGS 3DEP provides matching federal funds for large-area lidar collections that benefit multi-agency groups with common geospatial needs. The current project is part of the second year of a statewide lidar survey plan. The first phase included a collaboration between the Montana State Library, Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation (DNRC), Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Natural Resource Conservation Service (NRCS) Risk Mapping, Assessment and Planning (MAP) program, and USGS. In this second phase, the National Park Service and three Native American Tribes from Blackfeet, Fort Belknap, and Fort Peck Reservations joined the project.

“NV5 has a successful history of working with both the USGS 3DEP program and the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation to advance the understanding of the state’s landscape,” said Joel Burroughs, NV5 Geospatial’s 3DEP Deputy Program Manager. “The information collected during this phase will be vital in addressing flooding concerns along many of the riverine environments across the state.”

“In our quest to achieve statewide, high-resolution elevation data, we’ve entered the latest phase of Montana’s State Lidar Plan, which enables us to attain regional consistency across the northern tier of the state, known as the Montana Hi-line,” said Troy Blandford, Water Information System Manager and MSDI Elevation and Hydrography Theme Lead for the Montana State Library. “With this lidar-derived data, we’ve identified more than 50 uses by state, federal, tribal, and local partners, including conservation planning, flood-risk mapping, archaeological survey, transportation planning, vegetation analysis, and high-hazard dam assessment."

About NV5

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVEE) is a leading provider of compliance, technology, and engineering consulting solutions for public and private sector clients supporting infrastructure, utility, and building assets and systems. The Company primarily focuses on six business verticals: testing, inspection & consulting, infrastructure support services, utility services, buildings & program management, environmental health sciences, and geospatial technology services. NV5 operates out of more than 100 offices nationwide and abroad. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.NV5.com. Also visit the Company on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Vimeo.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company cautions that these statements are qualified by important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. Such factors include: (a) changes in demand from the local and state government and private clients that we serve; (b) general economic conditions, nationally and globally, and their effect on the market for our services; (c) competitive pressures and trends in our industry and our ability to successfully compete with our competitors; (d) changes in laws, regulations, or policies; and (e) the “Risk Factors” set forth in the Company’s most recent SEC filings. All forward-looking statements are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to update such statements, except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact
NV5 Global, Inc.
Jack Cochran
Vice President, Marketing & Investor Relations
Tel: +1-954-637-8048
Email: ir@nv5.com

