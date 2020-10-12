 

Michelin Disclosure of the total number of voting rights and of the number of shares making up the Company’s capital

October 12th, 2020

Disclosure of the total number of voting rights and of the number of shares
making up the Company’s capital

(articles L.233-8 of the French Commercial Code and 223-16
of the General Reglementation of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Date Number of shares Total number of voting rights
 

2020/09/30 		 

178,641,341 		 

Number of theoretical voting rights: 243,096,365

 

Number of voting rights (excluding treasury shares): 241,998,825*

 

* Considering 1 097 540 treasury shares

 

 

COMPAGNIE GENERALE DES ETABLISSEMENTS MICHELIN
Partnership Limited by Shares (commandite par actions)
having a capital of EUR 357,282,682
Registered in the CLERMONT-FERRAND Trade and companies register
under number 855 200 887
Head office: 23, place des Carmes-Déchaux - 63000 Clermont-Ferrand, France 		 

    

