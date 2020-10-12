Disclosure of the total number of voting rights and of the number of shares

making up the Company’s capital

Date Number of shares Total number of voting rights



2020/09/30



178,641,341



Number of theoretical voting rights: 243,096,365







Number of voting rights (excluding treasury shares): 241,998,825*





* Considering 1 097 540 treasury shares









