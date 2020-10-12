 

Immunomedics Announces FDA Orphan Drug Designation of Trodelvy for Adult and Pediatric Glioblastoma

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.10.2020, 14:00  |  53   |   |   

MORRIS PLAINS, N.J., Oct. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMMU) (“Immunomedics” or the “Company”), a leading biopharmaceutical company in the area of antibody-drug conjugates, today announced that the Office of Orphan Products Development of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Trodelvy (sacituzumab govitecan-hziy) orphan status for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with glioblastoma.

“Glioblastoma is an aggressive cancer with a large unmet need. This orphan drug designation is an important milestone for Immunomedics as we strive to broaden the clinical utility of Trodelvy,” said Dr. Loretta M. Itri, Chief Medical Officer of Immunomedics. “As reported at the recent ESMO Congress, Trodelvy has shown encouraging activity in an early-stage study in brain cancers, including partial responses in small cohorts of patients with brain metastasis from breast cancer and recurrent glioblastoma. We look forward to continuing our evaluation of Trodelvy’s potential to improve the prognosis for this underserved patient population.”

Orphan drug status is granted by the FDA to support development of drugs and biologics for underserved patient populations, or rare disorders, that affect fewer than 200,000 people in the U.S. Orphan drug designation qualifies the Company for various development incentives, including tax credits for qualified clinical studies, a waiver of the new drug application fee, and a designated period of market exclusivity following approval.

About TRODELVY

Trodelvy (sacituzumab govitecan-hziy) is the lead product and the most advanced program in Immunomedics’ unique antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) platform. Trodelvy is an ADC that is directed against Trop-2, a cell-surface protein expressed in many solid cancers. Trodelvy binds to Trop-2 and delivers the anti-cancer drug, SN-38, to kill cancer cells. Immunomedics has an extensive development program for Trodelvy, including multiple ongoing studies in triple-negative breast cancer, metastatic urothelial cancer, hormone receptor-positive/human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer, and metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, either as a monotherapy or in combination with other agents. Visit https://www.trodelvy.com/ for more information.

Seite 1 von 3
Immunomedics Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Klinische COVID-19-Studie zu Opaganib von RedHill Biopharma besteht zweite Überprüfung durch ...
Nokia: 5G set to add $8trn to global GDP by 2030
Bone Therapeutics to present at 2020 Virtual Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa
Hudbay Reports Production Interruption at its 777 Mine
Equity Bancshares, Inc. Will Announce Third Quarter 2020 Results on October 20, 2020
Large wind project to double renewable energy capacity in Brazil
Basilea berichtet über Präsentation gepoolter Wirksamkeitsdaten für Derazantinib bei ...
Opthea Announces Launch of Proposed Initial Public Offering in the United States
State Street and SimCorp Announce Intended Business Partnership, with Front-to-Back Investment ...
Bullfrog Gold Corp. Signs Definitive Agreements with Barrick and Augusta
Titel
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
Ohio Tobacco Wholesaler Places Initial Order of Taat Beyond Tobacco
Nevada Copper Delivers Copper Concentrate and Provides Operations Update
Denali Therapeutics Announces Closing of Collaboration and Share Purchase Agreements with Biogen
QMX Gold Expands Drilling Campaign to Over 45,000 Metres by Year End
GameStop Announces Multi-year Strategic Partnership with Microsoft
Niu Technologies Provides Third Quarter 2020 E-scooter Sales Volume Update
Mydecine Innovations Group Announces Filing of Provisional Patent for the Treatment of PTSD with ...
AMD Launches AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Desktop Processors: The Fastest Gaming CPUs in the World
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Secures Additional Supply of EU-GMP Cannabis via Definitive Supply ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.09.20
Immunomedics Announces Positive Results from Pivotal Phase 2 TROPHY U-01 Study of Trodelvy in Metastatic Urothelial Cancer
19.09.20
Trodelvy Significantly Extends Survival in Phase 3 ASCENT Study of Metastatic Triple-Negative Breast Cancer
18.09.20
Immunomedics Announces Encouraging Early-Stage Clinical Results with Trodelvy in Brain Cancers
16.09.20
2 positive Nachrichten für und wie die Gilead Sciences-Aktie bewertet ist!
14.09.20
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Übernahmen bescheren starken Wochenauftakt
14.09.20
IMMUNOMEDICS INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Immunomedics - IMMU
14.09.20
Aktien New York: Übernahme-Welle sorgt für einen starken Wochenauftakt
14.09.20
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York: Übernahme-Welle sorgt für einen starken Wochenauftakt
14.09.20
Aktien New York Ausblick: Übernahme-Welle heizt die Stimmung auf
14.09.20
Gilead will Biotech-Firma Immunomedics kaufen - mehr als 100 Prozent Aufschlag

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.09.20
102
Immunomedics Symbol:IMMU Starker Chart U. Optionen handelbar!