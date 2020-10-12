ATIF Holdings Limited Announces Collaboration with Workforce Development Board of the San Bernardino County to Foster Local Employment

Los Angeles, California, Oct. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATIF Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: ATIF, the “Company”), a company providing business consulting and multimedia services in Asia, announced that it has recently reached a collaboration arrangement with the Workforce Development Board of the San Bernardino County, California (“San Bernardino WDB”) to foster local employment and reemployment. In July, ATIF established its new headquarters in the City of Rancho Cucamonga in the San Bernardino County within the Greater Los Angeles area, to expand its business to the North America market.

Based on the collaboration arrangement, ATIF will recruit 100 experienced professionals with background in corporate business, marketing and financial market though the career center of San Bernardino WDB. These new talents to be recruited will actively focus on assisting ATIF to establish business relations with U.S. listed companies, and companies that are preparing to be listed on a stock exchange, in order for ATIF to provide investor relations services to these companies, such investor relations services include capital market strategic communications and various media programs. The purpose of the collaboration will also assist the San Bernardino WDB to mitigate the rising problem of unemployment during the current epidemic period, and to alleviate the financial difficulties faced by some local workers whom are no longer qualified for unemployment benefits.