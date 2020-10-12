 

ATIF Holdings Limited Announces Collaboration with Workforce Development Board of the San Bernardino County to Foster Local Employment

Los Angeles, California, Oct. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATIF Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: ATIF, the “Company”), a company providing business consulting and multimedia services in Asia, announced that it has recently reached a collaboration arrangement with the Workforce Development Board of the San Bernardino County, California (“San Bernardino WDB”) to foster local employment and reemployment. In July, ATIF established its new headquarters in the City of Rancho Cucamonga in the San Bernardino County within the Greater Los Angeles area, to expand its business to the North America market.

Based on the collaboration arrangement, ATIF will recruit 100 experienced professionals with background in corporate business, marketing and financial market though the career center of San Bernardino WDB. These new talents to be recruited will actively focus on assisting ATIF to establish business relations with U.S. listed companies, and companies that are preparing to be listed on a stock exchange, in order for ATIF to provide investor relations services to these companies, such investor relations services include capital market strategic communications and various media programs. The purpose of the collaboration will also assist the San Bernardino WDB to mitigate the rising problem of unemployment during the current epidemic period, and to alleviate the financial difficulties faced by some local workers whom are no longer qualified for unemployment benefits.

Additionally, ATIF is seeking licenses for providing financial services in the United States, and plans to diversify and expand its businesses into IPO underwriting, securities brokerage and asset management in the U.S market. To prepare for this, ATIF is launching a comprehensive talent recruitment program.

About ATIF Holdings Limited
Headquartered in Shenzhen, China, ATIF Holdings Limited (“ATIF”) is a company providing business consulting services to small and medium-sized enterprises in Asia, including going public consulting services, international business planning and consulting services, and financial media services. ATIF operates an internet-based financial consulting service platform IPOEX.com, which provides prestige membership services including online capital market information, pre-IPO education and matchmaking services between SMEs and financing institutions. ATIF has advised several enterprises in China in their plans to become publicly listed in the U.S. Through its majority-owned subsidiary, Leaping Group Co., Ltd., ATIF also provides multimedia services and is engaged in three major businesses, including multi-channel advertising, event planning and execution, film and TV program production and movie theater operations. ATIF operates the largest pre-movie advertising network in Heilongjiang Province and Liaoning Province of China and also provides advertising services in elevators and supermarkets. ATIF is often hired to plan both online and offline advertising campaigns and to produce related advertising material. In addition, ATIF invests in films and TV programs and distributes them in movie theaters or through online platforms. ATIF is also one of majority shareholders of AeroCentury Corp. (NYSE American: ACY) which is an independent global aircraft operating lessor and finance company specializing in leasing regional jet and turboprop aircraft and related engines to airlines and commercial users worldwide. For more information, please visit https://ir.atifchina.com/.

