 

GBT Receives Rare Impact Award for Innovation from the National Organization of Rare Disorders (NORD) for Development of Oxbryta (voxelotor) Tablets

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Oct. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (GBT) (NASDAQ: GBT) announced today it has received the 2020 Rare Impact Award for Industry Innovation from the National Organization for Rare Disorders (NORD). GBT received the award for Oxbryta (voxelotor) tablets at a virtual event on October 9, 2020, following NORD’s annual Rare Disease and Orphan Products Breakthrough Summit.

Discovered and developed by GBT, Oxbryta is the first and only therapy that directly inhibits hemoglobin polymerization, the root cause of the sickling and destruction of red blood cells in sickle cell disease (SCD). It is currently approved in the United States to treat SCD in adults and adolescents age 12 years and older.

“We are honored to receive this recognition from NORD for developing novel therapeutics that meet the needs of the sickle cell community, which has been underserved for far too long,” said Ted W. Love, M.D., president and CEO of GBT. “The true winners are sickle cell disease patients and their families, who now have more available treatment options. We look forward to continuing to work closely with healthcare providers, patients, and the rare disease community, whose partnership was integral to the development of Oxbryta, to advance our shared goal of making a difference in the lives of people with this devastating, inherited disease.”

The NORD Rare Impact Awards celebrate the individuals, groups, and companies making extraordinary contributions to the lives of rare disease patients and caregivers. NORD is the leading independent advocacy organization committed to the identification, treatment, and cure of rare disorders through programs of education, advocacy, research, and patient services.

In addition, on September 24, 2020, Oxbryta was selected by the 2020 National Xconomy Awards as Breakthrough Drug of the Year. Each year, the National Xconomy Awards honor the top individuals, companies, and organizations within the United States life sciences ecosystem.

About Sickle Cell Disease
Sickle cell disease (SCD) affects an estimated 100,000 people in the United States,1 an estimated 52,000 people in Europe,2 and millions of people throughout the world, particularly among those whose ancestors are from sub-Saharan Africa.1 It also affects people of Hispanic, South Asian, Southern European, and Middle Eastern ancestry.1 SCD is a lifelong inherited blood disorder that impacts hemoglobin, a protein carried by red blood cells that delivers oxygen to tissues and organs throughout the body.3 Due to a genetic mutation, people with SCD form abnormal hemoglobin known as sickle hemoglobin. Through a process called hemoglobin polymerization, red blood cells become sickled – deoxygenated, crescent-shaped, and rigid.3-5 The sickling process causes hemolytic anemia (low hemoglobin due to red blood cell destruction) and blockages in capillaries and small blood vessels, which impede the flow of blood and oxygen throughout the body. The diminished oxygen delivery to tissues and organs can lead to life-threatening complications, including stroke and irreversible organ damage.4-7

