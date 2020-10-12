Röchling Automotive puts sustainable organic plastic on the market (FOTO)

Worms (ots) - - New material is made of at least 90 percent renewable raw

Green materials ensure sustainable mobility: The automotive industry isincreasingly working on aligning vehicle production with the principles ofsustainability. The development of appropriate materials plays a decisive rolein this process.With the bioplastic Röchling-BioBoom, Röchling Automotive is the first companyon the market to have a patented polylactide (PLA)-based biopolymer thatconsists of at least 90 percent renewable raw materials. In this way, thecompany offers an ecological and economical alternative to most conventionalmaterials such as polyester (PC, PET, PBT) but also polystyrene (ABS),polyolefins (such as PP) and polyamides (PA6).'We want to support our customers in the development of environmentally friendlyvehicles and thus help shape the transformation of the industry towards asustainable one,' explains Prof. Dr. Hanns-Peter Knaebel, Chairman of the Boardof Management and CEO of Röchling Automotive. 'With our bioplastics, we arebringing a sustainable solution to the market that originates from a completelyself-controlled supply chain - from renewable resources to the automobilemanufacturers'. Röchling Automotive has built up internal expertise in materialsdevelopment over many years in cooperation with various partners.With significant improvements in terms of thermal stability and chemicalresistance compared to standard PLA, the new biopolymer family meets thecompany's high technical requirements and specifications.Röchling BioBoom enables greenhouse gas emission savings that are about 70percent higher than those of PP and almost 90 percent higher than those of PA6.This means that if the proportion of petrochemical plastics in a mid-sized caris replaced by Röchling Automotive's bioplastics, 515 kilograms of CO2 emissionscan be saved per vehicle production.Three standard types of Röchling Automotive biopolymers are currently available,which are suitable for applications in the engine compartment and underbody aswell as for the interior of a vehicle. Each of the three types can be tailoredto individual customer needs and the respective specific requirements. RöchlingBioBoom can also be used for almost the entire product portfolio of RöchlingAutomotive.With Röchling BioBoom, the plastics specialist once again underlines its role asa pioneer in the industry. For Prof. Dr. Hanns-Peter Knaebel, the sustainablematerial is also an initial indicator for a green future for the company: 'Wehave set ourselves the goal of becoming the leading supplier of bioplastics andrecycling materials in the automotive industry by 2035 at the latest. This meansthat we will noticeably increase our development activities in this area'. Withthe newly developed biopolymer, Röchling Automotive has already successfullyinitiated this important transformation process.Please go to https://www.roechling-automotive.com/products-solutions/biopolymersfor more information on Röchling-BioBoom.The Röchling Group has been shaping industry. Worldwide. For nearly 200 years.We transform the lives of people every day with our customized plastics: theyreduce the weight of cars, make medication packaging more secure and improveindustrial applications. Our workforce of around 11,500 people is located in theplaces where our customers are - in 90 locations in 25 countries. The Group'sthree divisions generated joint annual sales of 2.352 billion euros in 2019.The Industrial division is the expert for optimal materials for every use. Wedevelop and supply individual products made of plastic for all industrial areas.This is why we have the broadest product range of thermoplastics and compositematerials. We supply our customers with semi-finished products or machinedcomponents.The Automotive division advances mobility. Our product solutions in the areas ofaerodynamics, propulsion and structural lightweight help solve major challenges.We protect the environment while also improving the driving experience.The Medical division is the reliable partner to leading global companies when itcomes to the components, services and smart plastic products that are needed inthe healthcare industry. We develop solutions in the fields of diagnostics,fluid management, pharma as well as surgery and interventional.Contact:Röchling Automotive SE & Co. KGFloßhafenstraße 40,67547 WormsKatrin Biedebach, Senior Manager Marketing & CommunicationT +49 151 406 695 23mailto:kbiedebach@roechling.comroechling-automotive.comAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/148810/4731333OTS: Röchling Automotive SE & Co. KG