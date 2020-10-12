 

Newgioco to Install 400 New Self-Service Point of Sale Terminals

12.10.2020, 14:00  |  56   |   |   

Newgioco Group, Inc. (“Newgioco” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: NWGI), a global sports betting and interactive gaming technology company providing a cutting-edge fully integrated, omni-channel sports betting technology, is pleased to announce that through its wholly owned subsidiary Multigioco Srl, the Company plans to install up to 400 new self-service point of sale locations throughout Italy with the launch of NGoy Virtual Operator terminals.

The Company has commenced installations with the first 100 NGoy (“Enjoy”) terminals to be operational in Italy by December 2020 and an additional 300 to be installed through 2021. Additionally, the Company intends to expand deployment of the NGoy terminal in other European countries that permit regulated sports betting.

The Newgioco design-built kiosk, commissioned under a previously announced agreement with VNE Produzione Srl., is an all-in-one self-service terminal that allows frictionless access to player gaming accounts for remote deposits and withdrawals along with the convenience of loading and re-loading of pre-paid cards, phone cards and a variety of other banking services including bill paying features.

“Our NGoy branded virtual operator terminal is a first of its kind and built to address market demand from our customers in Italy for reliable, seamless accessibility to their gaming accounts and to provide convenient ancillary services in a one-stop solution,” stated Alessandro Marcelli, VP of Operations of Newgioco Group. “At full capacity, we expect that each new terminal location could generate approximately $35,000 to $40,000 in gross gaming and other value added service revenues on an annual basis and believe that our NGoy terminal will provide a unique customer engagement edge as we expand into additional European and newly regulated U.S. markets.”

About Newgioco Group, Inc.

Newgioco Group, Inc., is a global leisure gaming technology company operating in 12 countries worldwide, with fully licensed online and land-based gaming operations in Italy. The Company’s innovative alternative wagering system services online operators, resort concept casinos, retail neighborhood betting establishments and franchise distribution networks.

Newgioco offers its clients a full suite of leisure gaming products and services, such as sports betting, esports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games and slots. Additional information is available on our corporate website at www.newgiocogroup.com.

