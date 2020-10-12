Gossamer Bio Announces Presentation of GB004 Phase 1b Clinical Data at United European Gastroenterology Virtual Week 2020 and Additional Program Updates

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: GOSS), today announced multiple updates for its GB004 program. GB004 is an oral, gut-targeted HIF-1α stabilizer, designed to promote mucosal healing and resolve local inflammation through a non-immunosuppressive mechanism of action in patients with inflammatory bowel disease.

Median Reduction from Baseline in Fecal Calprotectin (Graphic: Business Wire)

Data Presented at UEGW Virtual 2020

William Sandborn, M.D., Chief of the Division of Gastroenterology of University of California San Diego, presented data at the UEGW Virtual Week 2020 from the successful Phase 1b translational medicine study of GB004 in mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis, or UC.

The Phase 1b study evaluated safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetics over 4 weeks of treatment in patients with active UC despite treatment with 5-aminosalicylate (5-ASA) therapy. In addition to trends disclosed earlier this year, the presentation included newly disclosed data on the reduction of an important inflammatory biomarker in IBD, fecal calprotectin, and the resolution of rectal bleeding, which is considered to be an objective measure of disease activity.

Key Exploratory Outcomes Outcome / Biomarker (4 weeks) Placebo GB004 Mucosal Healing 0% (0/11) 17% (4/23) Histologic Remission 18% (2/11) 43% (10/23) Resolution of Rectal Bleeding 36% (4/11) 57% (12/21) Reduction from Baseline in Fecal Calprotectin 7% (n=11) 38% (n=21)

GB004’s differentiated mechanism of action was also highlighted in a second poster summarizing data from two pre-clinical studies. In a human monolayer assay, GB004 demonstrated superior protection of barrier integrity compared to tofacitinib, a pan-JAK inhibitor approved for the treatment of moderate-to-severe UC. In a separate mouse organoid study, GB004 induced HIF-1α-dependent genes, including barrier function genes such as Claudin 1, which were elevated in patients in the Phase 1b trial, further validating GB004’s mechanism of action.