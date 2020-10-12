 

ServiceNow Becomes the Official Workflow Partner of the NBA and WNBA

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.10.2020, 14:00  |  69   |   |   

The National Basketball Association (NBA) and Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) today announced a multiyear partnership that makes ServiceNow their inaugural Official Workflow Partner. ServiceNow, the company that makes work, work better, will deliver the products and technologies needed to create and streamline workflows across the NBA and WNBA.

As part of the multiyear partnership, the NBA and WNBA used ServiceNow’s Employee workflows to manage the complex, manual processes associated with the 2019-20 NBA Season Restart and 2020 WNBA season. ServiceNow’s workflows enabled the NBA and WNBA to execute essential onboarding and health-screening processes to promote a safer environment on their campuses. This month, the NBA and WNBA safely completed seasons in Orlando and Bradenton, respectively, bringing basketball back to fans around the world amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In the office or on the court, ServiceNow is making returning to the workplace work for everyone,” said Bill McDermott, ServiceNow CEO. “It’s inspiring to become the Official Workflow Partner of both the NBA and WNBA. ServiceNow workflows already have helped keep everyone healthy and safe, enabling the NBA to restart the season and the WNBA to have a season, and giving all of us the chance to once again enjoy this amazing game and its extraordinary athletes. This is the beginning of a multiyear partnership to support the league’s digital transformation journey and create the workflows that keep the league and the game going strong.”

“ServiceNow provided critically-important resources to help us safeguard the health and well-being of everyone on the NBA and WNBA campuses – and we would not have been successful without them,” said NBA Commissioner Adam Silver. “We look forward to building on our partnership and working together to ensure our organization is well-positioned for whatever lies ahead.”

Using digital workflows, ServiceNow helped the league to facilitate screening for more than 2,600 league staff, vendors and guests who entered the NBA and WNBA campuses in Florida and successfully process more than 13,000 essential documents. Through the use of ServiceNow technology, the league demonstrated that a safe, careful return to play was possible with the right tools and protocols in place.

In addition to ServiceNow Employee Workflow products, the NBA and WNBA plan to rollout additional products throughout the multiyear partnership, including:

  • ServiceNow Software Asset Management (SAM): SAM will help the league reduce risk, increase visibility, work faster and smarter, while optimizing software spend.
  • ServiceNow IT Operations Pro (ITOM Pro): ITOM Pro will drive visibility across the league’s infrastructure to maintain service health and optimize cloud expenditure.
  • ServiceNow Integrated Risk Management (IRM): IRM will deliver risk management and compliance solutions across the league’s digital business processes as it continues to grow globally.
  • ServiceNow Customer Service Management (CSM): CSM will be deployed throughout the business to provide a better experience for coaches, players and fans.

About The NBA

Seite 1 von 2
ServiceNow Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Mattel Television Greenlights 104 New “Thomas & Friends” Television Episodes and 2 Specials
CARMAT is granted €13 million in national innovation funding to conduct the EFICAS study in ...
Safety and Efficacy of Subcutaneous Entyvio (Vedolizumab) Sustained During Long-term Maintenance ...
Researchers Use Masimo ORi, Oxygen Reserve Index, to Predict the Need for Postoperative Oxygen ...
Disney Celebrates the Return of Frozen Fan Fest With the Announcement of First-ever Frozen Virtual ...
Helios Technologies Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Balboa Water Group
Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies Signs a 3-year Contract With CEMEX for the Distribution of ...
Citi Announced as Teach For All’s Global Learning Partner
NICE Recognized as a Robotic Process Automation Leader in Everest Group's PEAK Matrix for Third ...
Seagen and Astellas Announce Positive Topline Results from Second Cohort of Patients in Phase 2 ...
Titel
Square, Inc. Invests $50 Million in Bitcoin
Carbios Acquires Limagrain Ingredients’ Entire Stake in the Capital of Carbiolice
Renewables: Total Enters the Floating Offshore Wind Sector in France
Final Results of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases’ ACTT-1 Trial Published in ...
Heritage Cannabis Teams with Patient Choice to Offer Medical Cannabis to Patients Across Canada
ACB INVESTIGATION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating Aurora Cannabis Inc. For Violations of the Securities Laws
Coty Announces the Expansion of Kylie Skin in the UK, France, Germany and Australia
Fiverr Announces Proposed Private Offering of $400 Million of Convertible Senior Notes Due 2025
Hecla Reports Third Quarter Production and Cash Position
Westwater Resources Announces Receipt of 30 Metric Tonnes of Graphite Concentrate for Pilot Plant ...
Titel
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.10.20
ServiceNow Named a Leader in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for IT Service Management Tools for Seventh Consecutive Year
07.10.20
ServiceNow to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on October 28
07.10.20
ServiceNow Unveils “The Work Survey,” A Comprehensive Global View of COVID-19’s Impact on Work and the Opportunities Ahead for Business and Workforce Innovation
06.10.20
ServiceNow Workplace Service Delivery Modernizes the Employee Workplace Experience for a New Era of Distributed Work
05.10.20
ServiceNow Named a Leader in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms
29.09.20
Fisker Inc. Appoints Bill McDermott To Board Of Directors
22.09.20
ServiceNow Delivers New Native Workflows in Microsoft Teams to Power the Future of Work
16.09.20
ServiceNow Delivers New Levels of Business Agility and Resilience for the COVID Economy
15.09.20
Tech-Experte Söllner: "Chance: 1.000 mal mehr": Nvidia, Nikola, Tesla, Nel, Verbio, SMA Solar, Xiaomi(1) 

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.10.19
5
ServiceNow