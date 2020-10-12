ServiceNow Becomes the Official Workflow Partner of the NBA and WNBA

As part of the multiyear partnership, the NBA and WNBA used ServiceNow’s Employee workflows to manage the complex, manual processes associated with the 2019-20 NBA Season Restart and 2020 WNBA season. ServiceNow’s workflows enabled the NBA and WNBA to execute essential onboarding and health-screening processes to promote a safer environment on their campuses. This month, the NBA and WNBA safely completed seasons in Orlando and Bradenton, respectively, bringing basketball back to fans around the world amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The National Basketball Association (NBA) and Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) today announced a multiyear partnership that makes ServiceNow their inaugural Official Workflow Partner. ServiceNow, the company that makes work, work better, will deliver the products and technologies needed to create and streamline workflows across the NBA and WNBA.

“In the office or on the court, ServiceNow is making returning to the workplace work for everyone,” said Bill McDermott, ServiceNow CEO. “It’s inspiring to become the Official Workflow Partner of both the NBA and WNBA. ServiceNow workflows already have helped keep everyone healthy and safe, enabling the NBA to restart the season and the WNBA to have a season, and giving all of us the chance to once again enjoy this amazing game and its extraordinary athletes. This is the beginning of a multiyear partnership to support the league’s digital transformation journey and create the workflows that keep the league and the game going strong.”

“ServiceNow provided critically-important resources to help us safeguard the health and well-being of everyone on the NBA and WNBA campuses – and we would not have been successful without them,” said NBA Commissioner Adam Silver. “We look forward to building on our partnership and working together to ensure our organization is well-positioned for whatever lies ahead.”

Using digital workflows, ServiceNow helped the league to facilitate screening for more than 2,600 league staff, vendors and guests who entered the NBA and WNBA campuses in Florida and successfully process more than 13,000 essential documents. Through the use of ServiceNow technology, the league demonstrated that a safe, careful return to play was possible with the right tools and protocols in place.

In addition to ServiceNow Employee Workflow products, the NBA and WNBA plan to rollout additional products throughout the multiyear partnership, including:

SAM will help the league reduce risk, increase visibility, work faster and smarter, while optimizing software spend. ServiceNow IT Operations Pro (ITOM Pro): ITOM Pro will drive visibility across the league’s infrastructure to maintain service health and optimize cloud expenditure.

ITOM Pro will drive visibility across the league’s infrastructure to maintain service health and optimize cloud expenditure. ServiceNow Integrated Risk Management (IRM): IRM will deliver risk management and compliance solutions across the league’s digital business processes as it continues to grow globally.

IRM will deliver risk management and compliance solutions across the league’s digital business processes as it continues to grow globally. ServiceNow Customer Service Management (CSM): CSM will be deployed throughout the business to provide a better experience for coaches, players and fans.

