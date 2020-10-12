IGI’s Financial Strength Ratings Affirmed by AM Best

AM Best indicated the key factors in its decision were IGI’s:

balance sheet strength, underpinned by risk-adjusted capitalization “at the strongest level”

strong operating performance, supported by robust and disciplined underwriting performance over the long-term

well-diversified business profile by line of business and geography with a high-quality reinsurance panel

well-developed enterprise risk management (ERM)

IGI Chairman and CEO Wasef Jabsheh said, “We are pleased that AM Best has reaffirmed our financial strength ratings at A/Stable, while noting all of the qualities which we are most proud of – our strong balance sheet and risk culture, focused underwriting capabilities, and our long-standing track record of delivering consistently solid results. This is a testament to the hard work and commitment of the whole IGI team.”

About IGI:

IGI is an international specialty insurer and reinsurer, underwriting a diverse portfolio of specialty lines. Established in 2001, IGI is an entrepreneurial business with a worldwide portfolio of energy, property, construction & engineering, ports & terminals, financial institutions, casualty, legal expenses, general aviation, professional indemnity, marine liability, political violence, forestry and reinsurance treaty business. Registered in Bermuda, with operations in Bermuda, London, Dubai, Amman, Labuan and Casablanca, IGI always aims to deliver outstanding levels of service to clients and brokers. IGI is rated “A” (Excellent)/Stable by AM Best and “A-”/Stable by S&P Global Ratings. For more information about IGI, please visit www.iginsure.com.

