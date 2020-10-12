Construction contract in Estonia (public water supply and sewerage in Harju County)

On 12 October 2020, AS Merko Ehitus Eesti, part of AS Merko Ehitus group, and AS Saku Maja entered into a contract to perform construction works of water supply and sewerage system in Saku Parish, Harju County.

The contract includes expansion and partial reconstruction of Männiku main pumping station, reconstruction of sewerage pipeline between Männiku and Tallinn, and demolition of Kurtna wastewater treatment plant.