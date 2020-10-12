 

Construction contract in Estonia (public water supply and sewerage in Harju County)

On 12 October 2020, AS Merko Ehitus Eesti, part of AS Merko Ehitus group, and AS Saku Maja entered into a contract to perform construction works of water supply and sewerage system in Saku Parish, Harju County.

The contract includes expansion and partial reconstruction of Männiku main pumping station, reconstruction of sewerage pipeline between Männiku and Tallinn, and demolition of Kurtna wastewater treatment plant.

The contract value is approximately EUR 1 million, plus value added tax. The works are scheduled to be completed in July 2021.

AS Merko Ehitus Eesti (merko.ee) is Estonian leading construction company, which offers construction services in general construction, civil engineering, road, electrical and residential construction.

Additional information: AS Merko Ehitus Eesti, Member of Management Board, Mr. Veljo Viitmann, phone: +372 680 5105.

Priit Roosimägi
Head of Group Finance Unit
AS Merko Ehitus
+372 650 1250
priit.roosimagi@merko.ee

AS Merko Ehitus (group.merko.ee) group consists of AS Merko Ehitus Eesti in Estonia, SIA Merks in Latvia, UAB Merko Statyba in Lithuania and Peritus Entreprenør AS in Norway. Besides providing construction service as a main contractor, the group’s other major area of activity is apartment development. As at the end of 2019, the group employed 694 people, and the group’s revenue for 2019 was EUR 327 million.


