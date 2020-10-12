Acuity Brands Announces Agreements with Violet Defense and PURO Lighting; Continues to Expand UV Disinfection Product Portfolio

These strategic agreements will give Acuity Brands access to Violet Defense’s patented UV technology to expand its portfolio of UV disinfection products. PURO and Acuity Brands will also work together on the development of a next generation of UV lighting products.

Atlanta, Oct. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) announced today it has entered into strategic agreements with Violet Defense LLC (Violet Defense), an innovator of patented germicidal UV lighting technology that kills bacteria and inactivates viruses, and Puro Lighting , LLC (PURO), a lighting and technology company that uses Violet Defense technology to create UV disinfection* solutions for many different industries and categories.

The products from Violet Defense and PURO employ a method pioneered by Violet Defense to deliver high intensity full spectrum ultraviolet light, using a pulsed xenon lamp and UV transmissive lens, in unoccupied spaces, to quickly kill bacteria and inactivate viruses. Independent clinical testing has confirmed that pulsed xenon products can substantially reduce the pathogenic bioburden.

The compact size of the UV disinfection products from both companies make them unobtrusive when installed in a ceiling and easier to implement than many traditional UV solutions. Violet Defense and PURO have each been involved to date in several high-profile installations of UV disinfection products using the pulsed xenon technology.

“Customers are highly motivated right now to find UV disinfection products for a wide variety of requirements and budgets, providing a great opportunity to deliver effective solutions,’ said Rick Earlywine, Senior Vice President, Acuity Brands Lighting. “These agreements with Violet Defense and PURO enable us to add new capabilities to our portfolio using a powerful technology that will give our customers an additional layer of protection against pathogens.”

*Any references to “disinfection” are referring generally to the reduction of pathogenic bioburden and are not intended to refer to any specific definition of the term as may be used for other purposes by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

