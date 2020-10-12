U. S. Steel Conference Call Available on Company Website

U. S. Steel officials participating in the call will be David B. Burritt, President and Chief Executive Officer, Christine S. Breves, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Rich Fruehauf, Senior Vice President, Chief Strategy and Development Officer, and Kevin Lewis, Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate FP&A.

United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) announced today that interested stockholders, investors, and others may listen to the company’s third quarter 2020 conference call with securities analysts on Friday, October 30 at 8:30 a.m. EDT. The call, which will be available via the U. S. Steel website, will cover third quarter financial results and may include forward-looking information. The company plans to release its third quarter financial results following the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday, October 29, 2020.

To access the webcast, visit the website at www.ussteel.com and click “Investors.” Replays of the conference call will be available on the website after 10:30 a.m. on October 30.

Financial information, including earnings releases, certain SEC filings and other investor-related material is also available at the company’s website.

Founded in 1901, the United States Steel Corporation is a Fortune 250 company and leading integrated steel producer. With extensive iron ore production and an annual raw steelmaking capability of 22 million net tons, U. S. Steel produces high value-added steel products for the automotive, infrastructure, appliance, container, and energy industries. The company’s “best of both” integrated and mini-mill technology strategy is advancing a more secure, sustainable future for U. S. Steel and its stakeholders. With renewed emphasis on innovation and customer focus, the company produces cutting-edge products such as U. S. Steel’s proprietary XG3 advanced high-strength steel.

U. S. Steel is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, with world-class operations across the United States and in Central Europe. For more information, please visit www.ussteel.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201012005086/en/