Artmarket.com publishes the new Artprice's Report on the Contemporary Art Market, the primary growth driver with a +2,100% increase over 20 years

PARIS, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- " Artprice is proud to present this exclusive report which traces the evolution of the Contemporary Art Market over 20 years, " announces thierry Ehrmann, President and Founder of ArtMarket.com and its Artprice department. " The story it tells reflects a multitude of sociological, geopolitical and historical factors, all of which contributed to the rapid rise of Contemporary Art in the global Art Market. A marginal segment until the end of the 1990s, Contemporary Art now accounts for 15% of global Fine Art auction turnover, and is now its primary growth driver, having increased +2,100% over 20 years. As a result of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, the Art Market switched almost entirely to the Internet. 2021 will no doubt see an extension of this trend. "

https://www.artprice.com/artprice-reports/the-contemporary-art-market-report-2020

Growth

The Contemporary Art Market is not what it was 20 years ago. It has undergone profound structural changes, with evermore artists (from 5,400 artists to nearly 32,000 today) and evermore artworks (from 12,000 lots offered to 123,000) and it has grown and expanded geographically, from 39 to 64 countries active in auctions. It has accelerated with the fluidification of remote transactions and is now the most dynamic and profitable segment of the entire Art Market. In 20 years, the number of auction houses participating in the Contemporary Art Market has almost doubled, the number of specialized sessions has tripled, and the number of lots sold has multiplied by six.

- The Contemporary Art rush

- The market's pillars

- Painting… above all

Diversity

Contemporary Artists from China, Japan and Korea… from Africa and the African diasporas… from Latin America and the Middle East… are today all operating in a market that has not only opened internationally, it has opened to female artists and a whole range of alternative narratives with substantial cultural and symbolic significance. This challenge to Western hegemonic narratives of Art History has opened new horizons for thousands of artists around the world. Since the start of the 21st century, the question of diversity has been at the heart of debates, and at the root of major developments within the Art Market.