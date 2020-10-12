 

DGAP-DD flatex AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

12.10.2020 / 14:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Ditandus GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title: Dr.
First name: Benon
Last name(s): Janos
Position: Managing Director - Head of Finance

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
flatex AG

b) LEI
529900IRBZTADXJB6757 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000FTG1111

b) Nature of the transaction
Exercise of 40,000 options to purchase 40,000 shares
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
7.30 EUR 292000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
7.3000 EUR 292000.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-10-09; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


12.10.2020
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: flatex AG
Rotfeder-Ring 7
60327 Frankfurt / Main
Germany
Internet: www.flatex.com

 
63152  12.10.2020 

Wertpapier


