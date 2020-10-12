 

phoenixNAP Shifts to Operate-from-Anywhere Cloud Communications Platform with 8x8

8x8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT), a leading integrated cloud communications platform, today announced that phoenixNAP, a global IT services provider offering security-focused cloud infrastructure, dedicated servers, colocation, and specialized Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) technology solutions, is using the 8x8 Open Communications PlatformTM to enable employees and contact center agents to operate from anywhere, and stay connected with colleagues, customers and partners around the world.

Founded in 2009, phoenixNAP’s mission has always been to provide outstanding value and service, using state-of-the-art technology, to remove the stress from IT management and maintain an incredibly responsive experience for customers so they can focus on their core business. While the company provided organizations and businesses of all sizes with cutting-edge IT infrastructure solutions and services, its legacy on-premises communications and contact center systems were hindering global growth as they were costly to maintain, difficult to administer, and unreliable. phoenixNAP needed a cloud communications platform that could be easily deployed across multiple locations and centrally administered to improve communications, collaboration and customer engagement while ensuring business resilience.

“As we expanded our global IT footprint to support organizations all around the world, we realized we had to transform how we communicate, collaborate and engage with both our employees and customers,” said Danny Fuentes, VP of Information Systems at phoenixNAP. “By adopting 8x8’s integrated cloud communications and contact center solution, we transitioned to a digital workplace enabling employees, including agents in the contact center, to use the same global platform to stay productive and responsive no matter where they are located or working. We never would have been able to do this with our previous legacy systems.”

Working closely with technology provider Insight Enterprises, phoenixNAP selected 8x8 X Series, an integrated cloud voice, team chat, video meetings and contact center solution for its more than 500 employees across the US, Europe and Asia. Moving their communications and contact center to the cloud allowed the company to easily expand into new regions without having to add and manage new infrastructure and carriers. It also freed up IT resources by providing the flexibility to centrally administer the solution while giving each employee a business phone number, including team chat and video conferencing capabilities, that is accessible anywhere from a single desktop and mobile app.

