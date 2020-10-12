 

SCYNEXIS to Present Two Posters Highlighting Ibrexafungerp for the Treatment of Vaginal Yeast Infection at the 23rd Annual Premier Women's Healthcare Virtual Conference

12.10.2020   

Presentations to showcase in vitro activity of ibrexafungerp against fluconazole-susceptible and -resistant Candida spp. and clinical data from VANISH-303 PHASE 3 trial evaluating ibrexafungerp as a treatment for vaginal yeast infections

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Oct. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX), a biotechnology company pioneering innovative medicines to overcome and prevent difficult-to-treat and drug-resistant infections, today announced the presentation of two posters at the Nurse Practitioners in Women Health’s (NPWH) 23rd Annual Premier Women's Healthcare Virtual Conference to be held from October 15 – October 17, 2020. The posters will highlight the robust Phase 3 data on ibrexafungerp, a novel broad-spectrum antifungal, as a treatment for vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC), also known as vaginal yeast infection, as well as its potency against multiple strains of Candida, including strains resistant to fluconazole.

“Vaginal yeast infection occurs in the majority of women at least once in their lifetime. For over twenty years, azoles have been the only class of treatments available for women suffering from vaginal yeast infections. Women have been underserved with limited treatments and as a result we are observing an increase in resistance to the azole drug class. This underscores the urgent need for a new antifungal class with a different mechanism of action,” said Nkechi Azie, M.D., Vice President of Clinical Development and Medical Affairs. “As we advance oral ibrexafungerp towards regulatory approval for the treatment of vulvovaginal candidiasis, this conference is an opportunity to engage with the nurse practitioner community, who are on the front-line in treating women with VVC and to share the data on our novel therapy that promises to address the unmet medical needs in this under-appreciated condition and provide a new treatment option to patients who are not well served with currently available therapies.”

Presentation details:

Title: Oral Ibrexafungerp: An Investigational Agent for the Treatment of Acute and Recurrent Vulvovaginal Candidiasis
Presenter: Barbara Dehn, MS, NP, FAANP, NCMP
Date: October 15 – 18, 2020
   
 
Title: In Vitro Activity of Ibrexafungerp against 187 Fluconazole-susceptible and -resistant Candida Species Isolates from Patients with Vaginal Yeast Infections.
Presenter: Nkechi Azie, M.D., FIDSA
Date: October 15 – 18, 2020
 



The posters will be made available for 30 days and can be found on the Scynexis website

About SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX) is a biotechnology company pioneering innovative medicines to help millions of patients worldwide overcome and prevent difficult-to-treat infections that are becoming increasingly drug-resistant. Our lead candidate, ibrexafungerp (formerly known as SCY-078), is a broad-spectrum, IV/oral antifungal agent representing a novel therapeutic class, in late stage development for multiple indications, ranging from vaginal yeast infections to life-threatening fungal infections in hospitalized patients. The SCYNEXIS team has deep expertise in anti-infective drug development and marketing, which can be leveraged to advance ibrexafungerp from clinical development to commercialization. For more information, visit www.scynexis.com.

CONTACT
Investor Relations
Irina Koffler
LifeSci Advisors
Tel: (646) 970-4681
ikoffler@lifesciadvisors.com

Media Relations
Gloria Gasaatura
LifeSci Communications
Tel: (646) 970-4688
ggasaatura@lifescicomms.com




