PFSweb to Present at the 2020 MicroCap Rodeo Best Ideas Bowl on October 13, 2020

ALLEN, Texas, Oct. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFSW), a global commerce services company, will be presenting at the 2020 MicroCap Rodeo Best Ideas Bowl investor conference, which is being held virtually on October 13-16, 2020.



PFSweb management is scheduled to present on Tuesday, October 13th at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time, with virtual one-on-one meetings held throughout the conference. The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay here and via the investor relations section of the company’s website at www.pfsweb.com.