 

PFSweb to Present at the 2020 MicroCap Rodeo Best Ideas Bowl on October 13, 2020

ALLEN, Texas, Oct. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFSW), a global commerce services company, will be presenting at the 2020 MicroCap Rodeo Best Ideas Bowl investor conference, which is being held virtually on October 13-16, 2020.

PFSweb management is scheduled to present on Tuesday, October 13th at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time, with virtual one-on-one meetings held throughout the conference. The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay here and via the investor relations section of the company’s website at www.pfsweb.com.

For more information about the conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with PFSweb management, please contact your MicroCap Rodeo conference representative or call the company’s investor relations team at 1-949-574-3860.

About PFSweb, Inc.
PFSweb (NASDAQ: PFSW) is a global commerce services company that manages the online customer shopping experience on behalf of major branded manufacturers and retailers. Across two business units – LiveArea for strategy consulting, creative design, digital marketing, and web development services, and PFS for order fulfillment, contact center, payment processing/fraud management, and order management services – they provide solutions to a broad range of Fortune 500 companies and household brand names such as Procter & Gamble, L’Oréal USA, ASICS, Pandora, Ralph Lauren, Shiseido Americas, the United States Mint, and many more. PFSweb enables these brands to provide a more convenient and brand-centric online shopping experience through both traditional and online business channels. The company is headquartered in Allen, TX with additional locations around the globe. For more information, please visit www.pfsweb.com.

Investor Relations
Sean Mansouri, CFA
Gateway Investor Relations
1-949-574-3860
PFSW@gatewayir.com


