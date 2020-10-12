Dr. Reddy's to Release Q2 FY 21 Results on October 28th, 2020
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. (BSE: 500124, NSE: DRREDDY, NYSE: RDY) will announce results for the second quarter ended September 30, 2020 on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020 after the Board Meeting.
Summary of Events
|
Event
|
Date and Time
|
Medium
|
Release of financial results
|
October 28th, after the Board Meeting
|
Stock Exchange, Media, Company website, Business wire, Email
|
Press meet presentation
|
Will be available on the Company’s website
|
Company’s website www.drreddys.com
|
Earnings Call
|
October 28th, 5:30 PM IST / 8:00 AM EDT
|
Hosted by the Company (Details below)
|
Playback of Earnings Call
|
After the earnings call till November 4th, 2020
|
Details below
|
Transcript of the Earnings call
|
Will be available on the Company’s website
|
Company’s website www.drreddys.com
Earnings Call
Following the release, the management of the Company will host an earnings call to discuss the Company’s financial performance. (Dial In and other details given below)
Play Back
The play back will be available after the earnings call, till November 4th, 2020. For play back dial in phone No: +91 22 7194 5757 | +91 22 6663 5757, and Playback Code is 97779.
Conference Joining Information
|
Option 1: Express Join with DiamondPass
Pre-register with the below link and join without waiting for the operator.
https://services.choruscall.in/DiamondPassRegistration/register?confir ...
|
Option 2: Join through below Dial-In Numbers
|
Universal Access Number:
|
+91 22 6280 1219
+91 22 7115 8120
|
Local Access Number:
