 

Dr. Reddy's to Release Q2 FY 21 Results on October 28th, 2020

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. (BSE: 500124, NSE: DRREDDY, NYSE: RDY) will announce results for the second quarter ended September 30, 2020 on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020 after the Board Meeting.

Summary of Events

Event

Date and Time

Medium

Release of financial results

October 28th, after the Board Meeting

Stock Exchange, Media, Company website, Business wire, Email

Press meet presentation

Will be available on the Company’s website

Company’s website www.drreddys.com

Earnings Call

October 28th, 5:30 PM IST / 8:00 AM EDT

Hosted by the Company (Details below)

Playback of Earnings Call

After the earnings call till November 4th, 2020

Details below

Transcript of the Earnings call

Will be available on the Company’s website

Company’s website www.drreddys.com

Earnings Call

Following the release, the management of the Company will host an earnings call to discuss the Company’s financial performance. (Dial In and other details given below)

Play Back

The play back will be available after the earnings call, till November 4th, 2020. For play back dial in phone No: +91 22 7194 5757 | +91 22 6663 5757, and Playback Code is 97779.

Conference Joining Information

Option 1: Express Join with DiamondPass

Pre-register with the below link and join without waiting for the operator.

https://services.choruscall.in/DiamondPassRegistration/register?confir ...

Option 2: Join through below Dial-In Numbers

Universal Access Number:

 

+91 22 6280 1219

+91 22 7115 8120

Local Access Number:

