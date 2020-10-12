 

SBA Communications Corporation Sets Date for Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release

SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: SBAC) (“SBA” and “Company”) announced it will release its third quarter results on Monday, November 2, 2020 after market close.

SBA will host a conference call on Monday, November 2, 2020 to discuss these results.

The call may be accessed as follows:

When:

Monday, November 2, 2020 at 5:00 PM (EDT)

 

 

Dial-in Number:

(844) 867-6169

 

 

Access Code:

6462990

 

 

Conference Name:

SBA Third Quarter Results

 

 

Replay Available:

 

 

(866) 207-1041 – Access Code: 9230723
Scheduled to begin on 11/2/20 at 11:00 PM and end on 11/16/20 at 12:00 AM

(TZ: Eastern)

 

 

Internet Access:

www.sbasite.com

About SBA Communications Corporation

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 32,000 communications sites in fourteen markets throughout the Americas and South Africa, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC. Our organization is part of the S&P 500 and is one of the top 20 Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) based on market capitalization. For more information, please visit: www.sbasite.com.

