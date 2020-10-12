 

XCPCNL Business Services, Corp. (XCPL) and its Subsidiary, Villa Riviera, Inc, Announces the Appointment of Troy Fulkerson to its Board of Directors

DALLAS, Oct. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XCPCNL Business Services, Inc. (OTCPK: XCPL), a Business Out-Sourcing Company and its subsidiary, “Villa Riviera, Inc” (VRI), announced today the appointment of Troy Fulkerson to its Board of Directors.

Mr. Fulkerson has been associated with CEO Irving Boyes and Gen Counsel Marshal Dooley for eight years. He serves as Vice President and Operations Director for the Business Outsourcing Division and also for the Affordable Housing Division.

Mr. Fulkerson has over twenty-five years of sales and operations experience in the outsourcing/staffing industry. He founded his own firm, supervising a staff of thirty, and increased sales to $50 million in five years before selling his company. He has been recognized as Man of the Year by American Business Clubs, 2004 Who’s Who in Staffing, and as one of the Dallas Business Journal Top 20 Staffing Companies and is a past president of American Business Clubs. He attended West Texas State University.

About XCPCNL Business Services Corp., Inc. & Villa Riviera, Inc.

XCPCNL’s strategy is to complete select acquisitions of traditional staffing, information technology, land and affordable home development and consulting firms that meet XCPCNL’s valuation, expertise, geographic, and operational criteria. XCPCNL proposes to create value by providing diversified vertical and cross-selling opportunities to target firms, realizing savings from consolidating operations and leveraging a centralized back-office.

For more information on XCPCNL Business Services Corporation, please visit: www.xcpcnl.com.

Safe Harbor Act: This release includes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involves risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the impact of competitive products, the ability to meet customer demand, the ability to manage growth, acquisitions of technology, equipment, or human resources, the effect of economic business conditions and the ability to attract and retain skilled personnel. The Company is not obligated to revise or update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.

Contact:
Irving D Boyes
Office: 214-998-0178
Email: idbpre@gmail.com


