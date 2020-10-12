 

Occidental to Announce Third Quarter Results Monday, November 9, 2020; Hold Conference Call Tuesday, November 10, 2020

HOUSTON, Oct. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Occidental (NYSE:OXY) will announce its third quarter 2020 financial results after close of market on Monday, November 9, 2020, and will hold a conference call to discuss results on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at 11 a.m. Eastern/10 a.m. Central.

The conference call may be accessed by calling 1-866-871-6512 (international callers dial 1-412-317-5417) or via webcast at oxy.com/investors. Participants may pre-register for the conference call at https://dpregister.com/sreg/10148716/da8fcfddc0.

Third quarter 2020 financial results will be available through the Investor Relations section of the company’s website. A recording of the webcast will be posted on the website after the call is completed.

About Occidental

Occidental is an international energy company with operations in the United States, Middle East, Africa and Latin America. We are one of the largest oil producers in the U.S., including a leading producer in the Permian and DJ basins, and offshore Gulf of Mexico. Our midstream and marketing segment provides flow assurance and maximizes the value of our oil and gas. Our chemical subsidiary OxyChem manufactures the building blocks for life-enhancing products. Our Oxy Low Carbon Ventures subsidiary is advancing leading-edge technologies and business solutions that economically grow our business while reducing emissions. We are committed to using our global leadership in carbon dioxide management to advance a lower-carbon world. Visit oxy.com for more information.

Contacts
Media
Melissa E. Schoeb
713-366-5615
melissa_schoeb@oxy.com  		Investors
Jeff Alvarez
713-215-7864
jeff_alvarez@oxy.com 

