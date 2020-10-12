Trinity Industries, Inc. Announces Date for Earnings Release

Trinity will conduct a conference call at 11:00 a.m. Eastern on October 22, 2020 to discuss its results. Investors may listen to the conference call via the following live and replay methods:

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE: TRN) (“Trinity”) announced today that it will report its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 after the financial markets close on October 21, 2020.

Webcast:

To listen to the third quarter earnings conference call via webcast, visit the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.trin.net and access the Events and Presentations webpage.

A replay of the webcast will be available on the website for one year from the conference call date.

Teleconference:

The dial-in number for the live conference call is (785) 424-1854; the conference ID is "Trinity." Please call at least 10 minutes in advance to ensure proper connection.

An audio replay may be accessed by dialing (402) 220-1140 until 11:59 p.m. Eastern on October 29, 2020.

Company Description

Trinity Industries, Inc., headquartered in Dallas, Texas, owns businesses that are leading providers of rail transportation products and services in North America. Our rail-related businesses market their railcar products and services under the trade name TrinityRail. The TrinityRail integrated platform provides railcar leasing and management services, as well as railcar manufacturing, maintenance and modifications. Trinity also owns businesses engaged in the manufacture of products used on the nation’s roadways and in traffic control, as well as a logistics business that primarily provides support services to Trinity. Trinity reports its financial results in three principal business segments: the Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, the Rail Products Group, and the All Other Group. For more information, visit: www.trin.net.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201012005056/en/