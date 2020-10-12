 

Trinity Industries, Inc. Announces Date for Earnings Release

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.10.2020, 15:00  |  22   |   |   

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE: TRN) (“Trinity”) announced today that it will report its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 after the financial markets close on October 21, 2020.

Trinity will conduct a conference call at 11:00 a.m. Eastern on October 22, 2020 to discuss its results. Investors may listen to the conference call via the following live and replay methods:

Webcast:
 To listen to the third quarter earnings conference call via webcast, visit the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.trin.net and access the Events and Presentations webpage.

A replay of the webcast will be available on the website for one year from the conference call date.

Teleconference:
 The dial-in number for the live conference call is (785) 424-1854; the conference ID is "Trinity." Please call at least 10 minutes in advance to ensure proper connection.

An audio replay may be accessed by dialing (402) 220-1140 until 11:59 p.m. Eastern on October 29, 2020.

Company Description

Trinity Industries, Inc., headquartered in Dallas, Texas, owns businesses that are leading providers of rail transportation products and services in North America. Our rail-related businesses market their railcar products and services under the trade name TrinityRail. The TrinityRail integrated platform provides railcar leasing and management services, as well as railcar manufacturing, maintenance and modifications. Trinity also owns businesses engaged in the manufacture of products used on the nation’s roadways and in traffic control, as well as a logistics business that primarily provides support services to Trinity. Trinity reports its financial results in three principal business segments: the Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, the Rail Products Group, and the All Other Group. For more information, visit: www.trin.net.

Trinity Industries Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Velodyne Lidar Announces Three-Year Sales Agreement with Baidu
Mattel Television Greenlights 104 New “Thomas & Friends” Television Episodes and 2 Specials
CARMAT is granted €13 million in national innovation funding to conduct the EFICAS study in ...
Safety and Efficacy of Subcutaneous Entyvio (Vedolizumab) Sustained During Long-term Maintenance ...
Cloudflare Announces Cloudflare One, a Platform to Connect and Secure Companies and Remote Teams ...
Twilio to Acquire Segment, the Market-leading Customer Data Platform
Researchers Use Masimo ORi, Oxygen Reserve Index, to Predict the Need for Postoperative Oxygen ...
Disney Celebrates the Return of Frozen Fan Fest With the Announcement of First-ever Frozen Virtual ...
Helios Technologies Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Balboa Water Group
Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies Signs a 3-year Contract With CEMEX for the Distribution of ...
Titel
Square, Inc. Invests $50 Million in Bitcoin
Carbios Acquires Limagrain Ingredients’ Entire Stake in the Capital of Carbiolice
Renewables: Total Enters the Floating Offshore Wind Sector in France
Final Results of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases’ ACTT-1 Trial Published in ...
Heritage Cannabis Teams with Patient Choice to Offer Medical Cannabis to Patients Across Canada
Coty Announces the Expansion of Kylie Skin in the UK, France, Germany and Australia
ACB INVESTIGATION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating Aurora Cannabis Inc. For Violations of the Securities Laws
Fiverr Announces Proposed Private Offering of $400 Million of Convertible Senior Notes Due 2025
Westwater Resources Announces Receipt of 30 Metric Tonnes of Graphite Concentrate for Pilot Plant ...
Hecla Reports Third Quarter Production and Cash Position
Titel
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.09.20
Trinity Industries, Inc. Announces 2020 Investor Day
14.09.20
Trinity Industries, Inc. Adds Todd Maclin to its Board of Directors