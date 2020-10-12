Spok Conference Highlights Importance of Care Team Communication Amidst COVID-19 Pandemic

“2020 has been one of the most difficult and unprecedented periods in healthcare,” said Vincent D. Kelly, president and chief executive officer of Spok Holdings, Inc. “As we look toward the future of healthcare communications, there are many unknowns. Yet one thing is certain: Healthcare has changed, but the importance of care team communication has not.”

This week Spok, Inc. , a wholly owned subsidiary of Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPOK) and a global leader in healthcare communications, welcomes more than 550 attendees to Connect 20 Virtual , the Company’s annual conference for healthcare professionals. The virtual event will give healthcare clinicians, IT experts, and C-suite executives a chance to learn from one another about the future of care team communication and share insights about how the COVID-19 pandemic has changed how they use health IT.

This year, Spok is pleased to present its annual conference in a virtual format at no cost to its customers as a gesture of gratitude to all the front-line professionals. The two-day event will feature speakers from hospitals or health systems who will share lessons from the response to COVID-19, how to improve care through better communications, and tips to improve efficiencies in the contact center. Attendees will also see the newest capabilities of Spok Go, the cloud-native clinical communication platform that makes communications smarter and faster.

In addition, Connect 20 Virtual attendees will receive training and product updates, attend new product sessions, and have opportunities for virtual networking.

Updates from the conference will be posted to the Spok Twitter feed.

About Spok

Spok, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPOK), headquartered in Springfield, Virginia, is proud to be a global leader in healthcare communications. We deliver clinical information to care teams when and where it matters most to improve patient outcomes. Top hospitals rely on the Spok Go and Spok Care Connect platforms to enhance workflows for clinicians and support administrative compliance. Our customers send over 100 million messages each month through their Spok solutions. When seconds count and patients’ lives are at stake, Spok enables smarter, faster clinical communication. For more information, visit spok.com or follow @spoktweets on Twitter.

Spok is a trademark of Spok Holdings, Inc. Spok Go and Spok Care Connect are trademarks of Spok, Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201012005083/en/