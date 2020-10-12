 

Uber Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Results Conference Call

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) will hold its quarterly conference call to discuss its third quarter 2020 financial results on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time).

A live webcast of the conference call and earnings release materials can be found on Uber’s Investor Relations website at investor.uber.com. A replay of the conference call will be accessible for at least 90 days.

Disclosure Information

Uber uses and intends to continue to use its Investor Relations website as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor the company’s Investor Relations website, in addition to following the company’s press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, presentations, and webcasts.

About Uber

Uber’s mission is to create opportunity through movement. We started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? More than 15 billion trips later, we’re building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food, and things move through cities, Uber is a platform that opens up the world to new possibilities.

