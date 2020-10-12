 

Slack to Participate in a Fireside Chat with RBC Capital Markets

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.10.2020, 15:00  |  43   |   |   

Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: WORK) today announced that Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder Stewart Butterfield, and Vice President of Product Ilan Frank will participate in a fireside chat hosted by Alex Zukin, Managing Director, Software Equity Research at RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at 6:30 p.m. Eastern Time. On the webcast, Butterfield, Frank and Zukin will discuss announcements at the Slack Frontiers user conference, the product roadmap and general business trends.

Webcast Information:

The live webcast will be available through Slack’s Investor Relations website at investor.slackhq.com. You may also access a livestream of the event by following this link: https://slack.zoom.us/j/95976764162?pwd=bXkyRzF3VlFONjBLa2NwQWJTdTVxQT .... The webcast password is RBc2020!. A replay of the webcast will be available following the event.

About Slack:

Slack has transformed business communication. It’s the leading channel-based messaging platform, used by millions to align their teams, unify their systems, and drive their businesses forward. Only Slack offers a secure, enterprise-grade environment that can scale with the largest companies in the world. It is a new layer of the business technology stack where people can work together more effectively, connect all their other software tools and services, and find the information they need to do their best work. Slack is where work happens.

Forward-Looking Statements:

During the course of this event, Slack may make forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of the company. Words such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “should,” “believe,” “hope,” “target,” “project,” “plan,” “goals,” “estimate,” “potential,” “predict,” “may,” “will,” “might,” “could,” “intend,” “shall” and variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Please refer to Slack's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended July 31, 2020 for a discussion of important factors that could cause actual events or actual results to differ materially from those discussed during this event. Further information on potential risks that could affect actual results will be included in the subsequent periodic and current reports and other filings that Slack makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the event; Slack assumes no obligation to, and does not necessarily intend to, update these forward-looking statements.

Slack and the Slack logo are trademarks of Slack Technologies, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.

Slack Technologies Registered (A) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Velodyne Lidar Announces Three-Year Sales Agreement with Baidu
Mattel Television Greenlights 104 New “Thomas & Friends” Television Episodes and 2 Specials
CARMAT is granted €13 million in national innovation funding to conduct the EFICAS study in ...
Safety and Efficacy of Subcutaneous Entyvio (Vedolizumab) Sustained During Long-term Maintenance ...
Cloudflare Announces Cloudflare One, a Platform to Connect and Secure Companies and Remote Teams ...
Twilio to Acquire Segment, the Market-leading Customer Data Platform
Researchers Use Masimo ORi, Oxygen Reserve Index, to Predict the Need for Postoperative Oxygen ...
Disney Celebrates the Return of Frozen Fan Fest With the Announcement of First-ever Frozen Virtual ...
Helios Technologies Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Balboa Water Group
Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies Signs a 3-year Contract With CEMEX for the Distribution of ...
Titel
Square, Inc. Invests $50 Million in Bitcoin
Carbios Acquires Limagrain Ingredients’ Entire Stake in the Capital of Carbiolice
Renewables: Total Enters the Floating Offshore Wind Sector in France
Final Results of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases’ ACTT-1 Trial Published in ...
Heritage Cannabis Teams with Patient Choice to Offer Medical Cannabis to Patients Across Canada
Coty Announces the Expansion of Kylie Skin in the UK, France, Germany and Australia
ACB INVESTIGATION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating Aurora Cannabis Inc. For Violations of the Securities Laws
Fiverr Announces Proposed Private Offering of $400 Million of Convertible Senior Notes Due 2025
Westwater Resources Announces Receipt of 30 Metric Tonnes of Graphite Concentrate for Pilot Plant ...
Hecla Reports Third Quarter Production and Cash Position
Titel
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07.10.20
US-Abgeordnete wollen Macht der Tech-Konzerne einschränken
07.10.20
ROUNDUP: US-Abgeordnete wollen Macht der Tech-Konzerne einschränken
06.10.20
Top U.S. Retailer H-E-B Rolled out Slack to 100k Employees in 72 Hours; Provides a Place for Employees to Connect Across Its 400 Stores
06.10.20
Google greift Microsoft mit 'Workspace' an
01.10.20
Sean Catlett Appointed Chief Security Officer of Slack
30.09.20
IPO: Datenfirma Palantir startet erfolgreich an der New Yorker Börse
26.09.20
3 Tech-Aktien zum Kauf während einer Marktkorrektur
23.09.20
Der bessere Kauf: Slack Technologies vs. Microsoft
16.09.20
Nadia Rawlinson Appointed Chief People Officer of Slack

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.09.20
57
Slack Technologies