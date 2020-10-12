Slack to Participate in a Fireside Chat with RBC Capital Markets

Slack Technologies, Inc . (NYSE: WORK) today announced that Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder Stewart Butterfield, and Vice President of Product Ilan Frank will participate in a fireside chat hosted by Alex Zukin, Managing Director, Software Equity Research at RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at 6:30 p.m. Eastern Time. On the webcast, Butterfield, Frank and Zukin will discuss announcements at the Slack Frontiers user conference, the product roadmap and general business trends.

The live webcast will be available through Slack’s Investor Relations website at investor.slackhq.com. You may also access a livestream of the event by following this link: https://slack.zoom.us/j/95976764162?pwd=bXkyRzF3VlFONjBLa2NwQWJTdTVxQT .... The webcast password is RBc2020!. A replay of the webcast will be available following the event.

