 

LivaNova Presents New Data at European Association for Cardio-Thoracic Surgery Annual Meeting Demonstrating Benefits of Perceval Sutureless Valve

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) a market-leading medical technology and innovation company, today announced new data from the Perceval Sutureless Implant Versus Standard-Aortic Valve Replacement (PERSIST-AVR) clinical study and the Sorin Universal Registry on Aortic Valve Replacement (SURE-AVR). Results from a PERSIST-AVR sub-analysis demonstrated better clinical outcomes for patients with aortic valve stenosis who received the Perceval sutureless surgical aortic valve via minimally invasive cardiac surgery (MICS) than patients who received a stented valve through the same access. Data from a SURE-AVR sub-analysis further supported positive findings for Perceval using MICS or full sternotomy. The results were presented during a series of presentations at the 34th Annual Meeting of the European Association for Cardio-Thoracic Surgery (EACTS).

“The new PERSIST-AVR data presented at EACTS highlight that the Perceval valve is a reliable and essential technology to be considered as part of any comprehensive valve program and an essential complement to transcatheter technology. Due to its innovative sutureless design, Perceval facilitates minimally invasive cardiac surgery and offers these patients significant benefits such as decreased procedure times, fewer complications and fewer re-hospitalizations,” said Dr. Brian Duncan, Vice President of Medical Affairs at LivaNova. “New findings from SURE-AVR presented at EACTS further demonstrate important benefits from innovation in our next-generation Perceval Plus valve resulting in improved patient outcomes.”

PERSIST-AVR Clinical Study

The prospective, randomized, multi-center, international PERSIST-AVR study assessed the safety, efficacy and noninferiority of the sutureless Perceval valve compared with standard stented bio-prostheses using conventional or mini-sternotomy. A total of 910 patients with severe symptomatic aortic valve stenosis were enrolled in 12 countries. A total of 578 patients underwent isolated aortic valve replacement (AVR).

PERSIST-AVR results presented during EACTS showed that patients who received Perceval during a mini-sternotomy in isolated AVR had a significantly lower incidence of:

  • Major adverse cardiovascular and cerebrovascular events (MACCEs) – 5.2% of the Perceval group versus 10.8% of the stented valve group
  • New onset of atrial fibrillation – 4.2% in the Perceval group versus 11.4% in the stented valve group
  • Stroke – 1% in the Perceval group versus 5.4% in the stented valve group

Prof. Roberto Lorusso, Full Professor in the Cardio-Thoracic Surgery Department of the Maastricht University Medical Centre, the Netherlands, presented the new PERSIST-AVR data. “In this sub-cohort, Perceval significantly reduced MACCEs at one-year follow up, reduced re-hospitalization days and demonstrated a 30% reduction in cross-clamping time, providing patients with a minimally invasive and less traumatic surgical solution compared to stented valves,” said Prof. Lorusso. “This data is encouraging as it provides further evidence that Perceval facilitates MICS and simplifies complex procedures when time matters.”

