ZoomInfo Founder and CEO Henry Schuck to Share Past Marketing Mistakes with SEMpdx

WHEN: Tuesday, Oct. 13, at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time

WHERE: Online

WHY: At this month’s virtual event, Henry Schuck, Founder and CEO of ZoomInfo (Nasdaq: ZI), a global leader in go-to-market (GTM) intelligence solutions, will present the marketing mistakes he made when developing a fast-growing technology company and bringing it public in one of the largest software IPOs of the past decade.

In Schuck’s presentation, the “Top 10 Marketing Mistakes We Made Growing ZoomInfo,” he’ll take attendees along the journey of ZoomInfo’s first 13 years, highlighting the marketing mistakes he made and the lessons learned from each of them. Throughout the 60-minute presentation, he’ll cover everything marketing strategy, from brand promotion and launches to deliverability and campaign attribution.

For more information, including registration, please visit the SEMpdx official website.

About ZoomInfo

ZoomInfo (Nasdaq: ZI) is a Go-To-Market Intelligence Solution for more than 15,000 companies worldwide. The ZoomInfo platform empowers business-to-business sales, marketing, and recruiting professionals to hit their number by pairing best-in-class technology with unrivaled data coverage, accuracy, and depth of company and contact information.

