L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) will develop and integrate an end-to-end satellite system under a $193 million firm fixed-price contract for the Space Development Agency. L3Harris will support the agency with technology that will protect against advanced missiles, such as hypersonic.

Space Development Agency Selects L3Harris Technologies to Develop Defense Satellite System (Photo: Business Wire)

Total period of performance runs through 2025 and covers delivery of four space vehicles for launch within 24 months. L3Harris will develop wide field-of-view mission payloads, various space communication and network solutions, and inter-satellite optical links on the vehicles.

“L3Harris has brought a different perspective to this mission including our experience as a responsive space prime and decades of electro-optical and infrared payload development,” said Ed Zoiss, President, Space and Airborne Systems, L3Harris. “We understand the mission and the need to move quickly, which we’re able to do by drawing capabilities from across the company.”

L3Harris is prioritizing investments in end-to-end satellite solutions in spacecraft, payloads, ground software and advanced algorithms. L3Harris also supports the Missile Defense Agency’s Hypersonic and Ballistic Tracking Space Sensor and the U.S. Space Force’s Overhead Persistent Infrared Satellite Program.

