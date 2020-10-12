 

CommScope to Demonstrate 10G Virtualized Networks and In-Home Experiences at SCTE

CommScope announced that it will demonstrate its vision for 10G and virtualized networks as well as the in-home experiences that will follow—at this year’s SCTE Cable-Tec Expo.

CommScope to Demonstrate 10G Virtualized Networks and In-Home Experiences at SCTE (Graphic: Business Wire)

CommScope’s demonstrations will center around key advancements in operator solutions for the access network and the connected home. In the industry’s drive to 10G and virtualization, CommScope is leading the way with its Virtual Headend Portfolio, offering a complete range of solutions for virtualizing the four primary planes of modern operator networks: data, video, control, and management. In addition, CommScope’s Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) demonstrations will show the technology’s ability to unlock the potential of 5G to compete with fixed-line services in urban and sub-urban areas.

As operators continue to evolve their HFC networks, pushing physical processing to the fiber node, CommScope is adding a new range of Distributed Access Architecture (DAA) solutions to its portfolio to address the need for a greater density of more powerful node-based Remote PHY and Remote MACPHY devices. These solutions enable operators—like Mediacom, which deployed CommScope’s full end-to-end solution in its 10G trial network—to take the next step in evolving their HFC networks. In particular, the E6000r family of R-PHY Shelf products is making deployment faster and easier—powering the shift towards DAAs and virtualized networks for leading global operators like Norlys(Stofa), Tele Columbus AG and Vidanet.

  • Following on from a prior announcement, Norlys (Stofa) is adding new innovation to their R-PHY network which is currently leveraging the E6000 Core and NC2000 R-PHY nodes. The network operator is deploying CommScope’s R-PHY Shelf solution which is highly optimized for deployments at smaller hub sites. The CommScope R-PHY Shelf is leveraging the field proven, mature and feature-rich technology similar to the E6000n Remote PHY Device currently deployed by Norlys at large scale for node-based deployments. The introduction of the CommScope E6000r Remote PHY Shelf enables Norlys to introduce Gigabit services while innovating and future proofing the network further.
  • CommScope and Tele Columbus AG (ISIN: DE000TCAG172, WKN: TCAG17) have joined forces to launch ultra-high-speed broadband services in Germany. The Tele Columbus network uses CommScope R-PHY DAA technology to take full advantage of DOCSIS 3.1. By decentralizing its network's headend functions, Tele Columbus can achieve greater network capacity and higher network speeds. Tele Columbus selected the CommScope E6000 CCAP, E6000 Core and R-PHY shelf to innovate and future proof the network. This deployment marks yet another milestone for CommScope in a series of important DAA and DOCSIS 3.1 rollouts around the world. braun teleCom, a highly valued partner of CommScope, has provided professional services and were instrumentally key to introduce and implement the new DAA R-PHY architecture and solution at and with Tele Columbus.
  • “Vidanet delivered Hungary’s first high-speed broadband services based on Remote-PHY technology to our customers in Öttevény, Mosonszentmiklós, Börcs, and Lébény,” said Attila Friedrich, CTO, Vidanet. “CommScope’s solutions and expertise enabled us to be one of the first in Europe to deploy Remote PHY—allowing us to provide the best possible services to our subscribers in our service areas as we pave the way to a virtualized network.”

CommScope’s vision for 10G extends throughout the connected home of the future. Ziply Fiber recently selected CommScope X5 Wi-Fi 6 extenders to enhance its wireless presence in their subscribers’ homes. The company also announced several recent additions to its extensive portfolio of DOCSIS 3.1 and Wi-Fi 6 modems and gateways. At SCTE, CommScope experts will be discussing plans for the recently announced Wi-Fi 6E standard in delivering the next-generation of low-latency, deterministic wireless experiences for video, gaming, augmented and virtual reality, and more.

