 

Booz Allen Launches SnapAttack, a Cloud-Based Purple Teaming Platform

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.10.2020, 15:05  |  80   |   |   

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE: BAH) announced today the availability of SnapAttack—a cloud-based software solution that brings together actionable threat intelligence and hacker detection. By unifying the security lifecycle into a single solution, SnapAttack enables red and blue teams to work together, emulating attacks from intelligence data, sharing insights of malicious behavior, and developing vendor-agnostic behavioral detection analytics to stop advanced adversaries.

Today’s red and blue teams use multiple, siloed products for key functions like threat intelligence, incident detection and response, breach and attack simulation, and continuous monitoring, causing them to struggle to keep up with the latest threats and attack methods. Compounding the issue, cybersecurity analysts experience alert fatigue from the high volume of alerts they receive, many of which are false positives. In fact, 93 percent of organizations reportedly receive more than 5,000 alerts per day, but on average, security teams only investigate 51 percent of these alerts.

“We built SnapAttack to satisfy a critical need to help our own red and blue teams collaborate more effectively. This approach continually increases our confidence in detecting sophisticated threats through threat hunting and improving our defenses in support of clients worldwide,” said Garrettson Blight, Booz Allen’s Director of Dark Labs. “We’re now offering this product, borne out of Booz Allen’s expertise in commercial and nation-state-level cyber operations to help our clients do the same.”

As a cloud-based software solution, SnapAttack is always up to date. New attack techniques and analytics are regularly pushed to subscribers, but advanced teams can harness the full power of the platform to create their own attack techniques and analytics based on internal threat intelligence.

With SnapAttack, security teams can:

  • Centralize Offensive Tradecraft: Capture and organize the latest adversary tradecraft—from their own internal threat data or Booz Allen’s ever-growing attack database—in an easily digestible and actionable way. This helps security teams gain confidence in their organization's ability to prepare for, prevent, and detect emerging threats. Today, there are more than 1,000 attacks catalogued in the SnapAttack database—and counting.
  • Improve Detection with Existing Tools: Use Booz Allen’s advanced analytic builder to create, test, and deploy high-quality behavioral analytics for their existing security tools. Reduce the time and skill level needed to create new detection logic that has higher confidence and lower false positives, and is more robust to attack variants.
  • Measure and Reduce Risk: Validate their security controls—such as antivirus, endpoint detection and response, and custom security information and event management (SIEM) alerts—against true positive attacks, mapped to the industry standard MITRE ATT&CK framework. Track detection coverage and gaps, and gain quantifiable evidence of a program’s effectiveness.

“SnapAttack addresses the needs of CISOs and SOC leads to deploy proactive, preventive security measures that continuously test cyber defenses to get ahead of attacks by identifying and addressing potential vulnerabilities and control gaps before the adversary can,” said Brad Medairy, a Booz Allen Executive Vice President and leader of the firm’s cybersecurity and engineering business. “This tool is a culmination of years of offensive and defensive cyber operations experience – consistently defeating advanced persistent threats.”

Seite 1 von 2
Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Registered (A) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Velodyne Lidar Announces Three-Year Sales Agreement with Baidu
Mattel Television Greenlights 104 New “Thomas & Friends” Television Episodes and 2 Specials
CARMAT is granted €13 million in national innovation funding to conduct the EFICAS study in ...
Safety and Efficacy of Subcutaneous Entyvio (Vedolizumab) Sustained During Long-term Maintenance ...
Cloudflare Announces Cloudflare One, a Platform to Connect and Secure Companies and Remote Teams ...
Twilio to Acquire Segment, the Market-leading Customer Data Platform
Researchers Use Masimo ORi, Oxygen Reserve Index, to Predict the Need for Postoperative Oxygen ...
Disney Celebrates the Return of Frozen Fan Fest With the Announcement of First-ever Frozen Virtual ...
Helios Technologies Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Balboa Water Group
Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies Signs a 3-year Contract With CEMEX for the Distribution of ...
Titel
Square, Inc. Invests $50 Million in Bitcoin
Carbios Acquires Limagrain Ingredients’ Entire Stake in the Capital of Carbiolice
Renewables: Total Enters the Floating Offshore Wind Sector in France
Final Results of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases’ ACTT-1 Trial Published in ...
Heritage Cannabis Teams with Patient Choice to Offer Medical Cannabis to Patients Across Canada
Coty Announces the Expansion of Kylie Skin in the UK, France, Germany and Australia
ACB INVESTIGATION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating Aurora Cannabis Inc. For Violations of the Securities Laws
Fiverr Announces Proposed Private Offering of $400 Million of Convertible Senior Notes Due 2025
Westwater Resources Announces Receipt of 30 Metric Tonnes of Graphite Concentrate for Pilot Plant ...
Hecla Reports Third Quarter Production and Cash Position
Titel
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.09.20
Booz Allen Hamilton to Host Conference Call to Discuss Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results on Friday, October 30, 2020
17.09.20
Booz Allen Foundation Awards $1M in Innovation Fund Grants to Support COVID-19 Solutions