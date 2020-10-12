 

PHASE 2B/3 TRIAL SHOWS EFFICACY OF FILGOTINIB FOR THE INDUCTION AND MAINTENANCE OF REMISSION IN MODERATELY AND SEVERELY ACTIVE ULCERATIVE COLITIS

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.10.2020, 15:15  |  95   |   |   

-- Filgotinib 200mg Achieved Endoscopic, Histologic and Six-Month Corticosteroid-Free Remission at Week 58 with a Consistent Safety Profile --

-- Study Enrolled Biologic-Naïve and Biologic-Experienced Patients, a High Proportion of Whom Were Highly Refractory --

Foster City, Calif., & Mechelen, Belgium, October 12, 2020, 15.15 CET – Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD) and Galapagos NV (Euronext & Nasdaq: GLPG) today presented late-breaking data demonstrating sustained efficacy and safety with filgotinib, an investigational, oral, once-daily, JAK1 preferential inhibitor, for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis (UC). The data from the randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, Phase 2b/3 SELECTION trial showed that a significantly higher proportion of patients treated with filgotinib 200 mg, versus placebo, achieved clinical remission at Week 10 and maintained remission through Week 58. In addition, significantly more patients achieved six-month corticosteroid-free remission. The full results were presented today at the 2020 United European Gastroenterology Week (UEGW) Virtual Meeting (Abstracts #LB19 and #LB20).

UC is a longer-term condition characterized by inflammation of the mucosal lining of the colon and rectum. An increasingly prevalent disease, UC has a significant impact on the quality of life of more than 2 million people around the world. Despite current treatments, many patients experience fecal urgency, incontinence, recurring bloody diarrhea, and the need to empty their bowels frequently, often accompanied by abdominal pain, poor sleep and fatigue.

“There remains a tremendous need for treatments that can achieve meaningful and sustained clinical outcomes in ulcerative colitis,” said Laurent Peyrin-Biroulet, MD, PhD, Gastroenterology Department at Lorraine University in France, and presenting investigator of the SELECTION maintenance study. “These study results showed that filgotinib reduced bleeding and stool frequency while also achieving remission across a range of measures, including endoscopy and histology, in an oral formulation.”

The SELECTION study included biologic-naïve patients, for whom prior conventional therapy had failed, as well as biologic-experienced patients, a high proportion of whom had been non-responders to at least two different lines of prior biologics. In total, 43 percent of patients in the biologic-experienced cohort had failed treatment with both a TNF inhibitor and vedolizumab. The study allowed the enrollment of patients who were taking steroids, and/or immunomodulators, including methotrexate, mercaptopurine (6-MP) or azathioprine, as they would in real-world clinical practice.

Seite 1 von 7
Galapagos Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Klinische COVID-19-Studie zu Opaganib von RedHill Biopharma besteht zweite Überprüfung durch ...
Nokia: 5G set to add $8trn to global GDP by 2030
Bone Therapeutics to present at 2020 Virtual Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa
Bullfrog Gold Corp. Signs Definitive Agreements with Barrick and Augusta
Hudbay Reports Production Interruption at its 777 Mine
Equity Bancshares, Inc. Will Announce Third Quarter 2020 Results on October 20, 2020
Large wind project to double renewable energy capacity in Brazil
Basilea berichtet über Präsentation gepoolter Wirksamkeitsdaten für Derazantinib bei ...
State Street and SimCorp Announce Intended Business Partnership, with Front-to-Back Investment ...
Opthea Announces Launch of Proposed Initial Public Offering in the United States
Titel
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
Ohio Tobacco Wholesaler Places Initial Order of Taat Beyond Tobacco
Nevada Copper Delivers Copper Concentrate and Provides Operations Update
Denali Therapeutics Announces Closing of Collaboration and Share Purchase Agreements with Biogen
QMX Gold Expands Drilling Campaign to Over 45,000 Metres by Year End
GameStop Announces Multi-year Strategic Partnership with Microsoft
Niu Technologies Provides Third Quarter 2020 E-scooter Sales Volume Update
Mydecine Innovations Group Announces Filing of Provisional Patent for the Treatment of PTSD with ...
AMD Launches AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Desktop Processors: The Fastest Gaming CPUs in the World
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Secures Additional Supply of EU-GMP Cannabis via Definitive Supply ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:15 Uhr
Phase 2b/3 Trial Shows Efficacy of Filgotinib for the Induction and Maintenance of Remission in Moderately and Severely Active Ulcerative Colitis
29.09.20
Galapagos announces first dosing with Toledo compound GLPG3970 in psoriasis trial
25.09.20
EUROPEAN  COMMISSION  GRANTS  MARKETING  AUTHORIZATION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB)  FOR  THE  TREATMENT  OF  ADULTS  WITH  MODERATE  TO  SEVERE ACTIVE  RHEUMATHOID  ARTHRITIS
25.09.20
European Commission Grants Marketing Authorization for Jyseleca ▼ (Filgotinib) for the Treatment of Adults With Moderate to Severe Active Rheumatoid Arthritis
25.09.20
Jyseleca (filgotinib) approved in Japan for rheumatoid arthritis
25.09.20
Correction: Jyseleca (filgotinib) approved in Japan for rheumatoid arthritis
25.09.20
Jyseleca (filgotinib) approved in Japan for rheumatoid arthritis
18.09.20
Galapagos increases share capital through subscription right exercises

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.08.20
155
Galapagos NV