 

Phase 2b/3 Trial Shows Efficacy of Filgotinib for the Induction and Maintenance of Remission in Moderately and Severely Active Ulcerative Colitis

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD) and Galapagos NV (Euronext & Nasdaq: GLPG) today presented late-breaking data demonstrating sustained efficacy and safety with filgotinib, an investigational, oral, once-daily, JAK1 preferential inhibitor, for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis (UC). The data from the randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, Phase 2b/3 SELECTION trial showed that a significantly higher proportion of patients treated with filgotinib 200 mg, versus placebo, achieved clinical remission at Week 10 and maintained remission through Week 58. In addition, significantly more patients achieved six-month corticosteroid-free remission. The full results were presented today at the 2020 United European Gastroenterology Week (UEGW) Virtual Meeting (Abstracts #LB19 and #LB20).

UC is a longer-term condition characterized by inflammation of the mucosal lining of the colon and rectum. An increasingly prevalent disease, UC has a significant impact on the quality of life of more than 2 million people around the world. Despite current treatments, many patients experience fecal urgency, incontinence, recurring bloody diarrhea and the need to empty their bowels frequently, often accompanied by abdominal pain, poor sleep and fatigue.

“There remains a tremendous need for treatments that can achieve meaningful and sustained clinical outcomes in ulcerative colitis,” said Laurent Peyrin-Biroulet, MD, PhD, Gastroenterology Department at Lorraine University in France, and presenting investigator of the SELECTION maintenance study. “These study results showed that filgotinib reduced bleeding and stool frequency while also achieving remission across a range of measures, including endoscopy and histology, in an oral formulation.”

The SELECTION study included biologic-naïve patients, for whom prior conventional therapy had failed, as well as biologic-experienced patients – a high proportion of whom had been non-responders to at least two different lines of prior biologics. In total, 43 percent of patients in the biologic-experienced cohort had failed treatment with both a TNF inhibitor and vedolizumab. The study allowed the enrollment of patients who were taking steroids, and/or immunomodulators, including methotrexate, mercaptopurine (6-MP) or azathioprine, as they would in real-world clinical practice.

