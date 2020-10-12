 

RCL ALERT Labaton Sucharow LLP Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. and Certain Affiliates

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.10.2020, 15:30  |  62   |   |   

Labaton Sucharow LLP (“Labaton Sucharow”) announces that on October 7, 2020, it filed a securities class action lawsuit, against Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (“Royal Caribbean” or the “Company”) (NYSE: RCL) and certain executive officers (collectively, “Defendants”). If you purchased or otherwise acquired Royal Caribbean securities from February 4, 2020 through March 17, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”), and were damaged thereby (the “Class”) we encourage you to contact the Firm.

The lawsuit, captioned City of Riviera Beach General Employees Retirement System v. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd., No. 20-cv-24111 (S.D. Fla.) (the "Action"), asserts claims under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act") and SEC Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder.

Royal Caribbean is the world’s second largest cruise company, operating 61 cruise ships which visit over 1,000 destinations across all seven continents. Following the outbreak of COVID-19 in China, cruise companies, including Royal Caribbean, began to cancel voyages in that region, and customer bookings were declining globally as vacationers worried about the global spread of the virus.

The Action alleges that, from February 4, 2020 through March 17, 2020, Defendants failed to disclose material facts about the Company’s decrease in bookings outside China, instead maintaining that it was only experiencing a slowdown in bookings from China. The Action further alleges that Defendants failed to disclose material facts about the Company’s inadequate policies and procedures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 on its ships.

The truth about the scope of the impact that COVID-19 had on the Company’s overall bookings and the inability of Royal Caribbean to prevent the virus’ spread on its ships was revealed through a series of disclosures. First, on February 13, 2020, Royal Caribbean issued a press release stating that it had canceled 18 voyages in Southeast Asia due to recent travel restrictions and further warning that recent bookings had been softer for its broader business. On this news, Royal Caribbean shares fell over 3 percent.

