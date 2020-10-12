 

Net Asset Value(s)

12.10.2020   
Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc    
LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69    
Net Asset Value    
The Company announces:    
Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves) at 09 October 2020 £36.21m  
Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves) at 09 October 2020 £36.21m  
Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury): 54,369,487  
     
The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 09 October 2020 was:    
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue * 66.60p  
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue * 65.97p  
     
Ordinary share price  54.00p  
Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue) (18.92%)  
     
* Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2020 to 09/10/2020  

