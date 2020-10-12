Mobile Augmented Reality Market worth $29.5 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report " Mobile Augmented Reality Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Device Type (Smartphones, Tablets, PDAs), Offering (Software, Services), Application (Consumer, Healthcare, Enterprise, Commercial), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" , published by MarketsandMarkets, the Mobile Augmented Reality Market is projected to grow from USD 7.6 billion in 2020 to USD 29.5 billion by 2025; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 31.1% from 2020 to 2025. Surge in adoption of AR technology by travel & tourism and education sector, increase in online gaming activities during COVID-19 pandemic, and rise in demand for mobile AR from retail sector to enhance consumers shopping experience are the key factors driving the market growth.

Market for mobile augmented reality services is projected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

Cloud computing-based AR is used to compare captured images with those in the database and send back relevant information to the mobile device. The mobile device further processes the image and detects, resizes, and generates 3D images. From productivity enrichment, feature enhancement to regular functionality updates, AR mobile app maintenance and support services help users to make their apps convenient to use. It includes critical functions that are responding to customer inquiries, providing organizational training programs, deploying the apps-to-app stores/enterprise stores, and integrating apps with complex corporate systems. Hence, the market for MAR services is growing faster.

Market for smartphones projected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

Smartphones, nowadays, have multiple functionalities, including sensing; the data is gathered through various devices, such as microphones, cameras, accelerometers, gyroscopes, GPS, and proximity sensors. Also, high MHz processors, memory chips that store a large volume of data, fine-quality cameras, and 3D graphics software/cards are in demand to deploy in smartphones. Various types of software apps are installed in smartphones to increase their functionalities. After implementing AR applications, smartphones can work as AR systems that can identify and analyze data to enable users to visualize digital objects in real surroundings.