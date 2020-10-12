Vaisala's Interim Report January–September 2020 to be published on October 27, 2020

Vaisala Corporation will publish its Interim Report January–September 2020 on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at about 2:00 p.m. (Finnish time). The report will be available at vaisala.com/investors. The President and CEO's presentation will be published by 4:00 p.m. on the same day at vaisala.com/investors.

Briefing and conference call

Briefing for analysts, investors and media, combined with an English-language conference call, will be held in Hotel Klaus K, Studio K, Bulevardi 2–4, Helsinki, on the same day starting at 4:00 p.m. (Finnish time).

Numbers for conference call, during which questions may be presented, are:

Finland: +358 9 8171 0310

UK: +44 33 3300 0804

Sweden: +46 8 5664 2651

US: +1 63 1913 1422

PIN: 43268672#

Audiocast

The presentation by Kai Öistämö, President and CEO, can also be followed through a live audiocast at vaisala.com/investors starting at 4:00 p.m. A recording will be published at the same address by 6:00 p.m.

More information

Paula Liimatta, Business Controller and Head of Investor Relations

Tel. +358 40 580 3521

Distribution

Key media

vaisala.com

Vaisala is a global leader in environmental and industrial measurement. Building on over 80 years of experience, Vaisala provides observations for a better world. We are a reliable partner for customers around the world, offering a comprehensive range of innovative observation and measurement products and services. Headquartered in Finland, Vaisala employs approximately 1,850 professionals worldwide and is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange. vaisala.com twitter.com/VaisalaGroup