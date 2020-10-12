Cambridge announces new partnership to provide expertise on education reform

CAMBRIDGE, England, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambridge Assessment and Cambridge University Press have announced the launch of the Cambridge Partnership for Education, a new unit that will draw on the collective knowledge and global network of the University of Cambridge to support governments, schools, teachers and learners in creating quality public education systems.

The Cambridge Partnership for Education will help governments and organisations across the world to reimagine public education systems for the future

"Education underpins our economies and societies," said Jane Mann, Managing Director, Cambridge Partnership for Education. "It's the single most effective solution for many of the problems we face including poverty, health, climate change and conflict. As the global pandemic intensifies these challenges, revitalising education systems will fuel individual, national and international recovery. Our new team is uniquely placed to achieve that mission with partners around the world."

As the recent Cambridge report "What have we learned about the COVID-19 impact on education so far?"[1] showed, education systems in all countries were ill-equipped to adapt to a global pandemic, and existing inequalities in public education systems were exposed and increased. This year saw schools close in over 190 countries, affecting over 1.5 billion learners[2]. 24 million children may never return to the classroom.[3]

Countries now need to evaluate whether the solutions put in place during the lockdown have had an impact, assessing what's worked and what hasn't, in order to start planning more effectively for medium and longer-term solutions.

The pandemic has also caused economic downturns around the world, widening existing inequalities. Half of the global workforce is at risk, leaving many without the skills they will need to return to new jobs.[4] Countries will need to invest in education and skills to rebuild their economies at a time when government spending will be under intense pressure.

The new and expanded offer from the Cambridge Partnership for Education will help governments and non-governmental organisations reimagine and rebuild education systems, from research and planning to implementation and impact evaluation. The Cambridge team brings decades of trusted experience working on education from every angle – curriculum, assessment, learning materials and teacher training – to help our partners reach their goals, speed up progress and achieve value for money.