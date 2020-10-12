Devon Energy Releases 2020 Sustainability Report Highlighting Emissions and Flaring Reductions, Crisis Management, Conservation and Community Partnerships
OKLAHOMA CITY, Oct. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Devon Energy Corp. (NYSE: DVN) today released its 2020 Sustainability Report which highlights the company’s performance and efforts related to
emissions and flaring reductions, environment preservation, pandemic and crisis management, employee empowerment and community investment.
“At Devon we are providing energy the world needs, and we take pride in doing so reliably and responsibly,” said ESG Executive Sponsor and Executive Vice President, Exploration & Production, David Harris. “Among other achievements, I’m most proud of our significant reduction in GHG emissions.”
Devon Energy’s 2020 Sustainability Report highlights progress and goals in key priority areas:
-
Emissions: To reinforce its commitment to emissions reductions, in 2019 Devon voluntarily set a methane-intensity target to reduce emissions to 0.28% or lower by 2025. By
focusing on detecting and repairing leaks, avoiding venting and flaring, evaluating and implementing new technologies, and other operational improvements, Devon has reached its target and
continues finding ways to reduce emissions even further. Total greenhouse gas emissions intensity improved by 19% in 2019 compared to 2018.
-
Flaring: Devon’s flaring performance has improved over the last five years to a rate below 1% of natural gas produced after the company took ownership of a portion of the
midstream gas compression equipment associated with its Delaware Basin operations and proceeded to minimize conditions that caused most of the flaring.
-
Water conservation: Devon has invested significant capital to reduce reliance on fresh water for many years, and in 2019, 90% of all water used by Devon for operations in the
Delaware Basin was recycled or brackish water.
-
Pandemic and crisis management: After multiple crises in early 2020 – health and economic – Devon stepped up to support employees while continuing to meet energy demands. To keep
employees safe and healthy after COVID struck, the company quickly implemented flexible work practices and health and safety precautions on work sites. And even though there was a sharp decline
in demand for oil, operations also made significant changes to respond to the decline while maintaining business continuity and positioning the company for recovery.
