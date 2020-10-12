 

Devon Energy Releases 2020 Sustainability Report Highlighting Emissions and Flaring Reductions, Crisis Management, Conservation and Community Partnerships

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.10.2020, 16:00  |  56   |   |   

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oct. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Devon Energy Corp. (NYSE: DVN) today released its 2020 Sustainability Report which highlights the company’s performance and efforts related to emissions and flaring reductions, environment preservation, pandemic and crisis management, employee empowerment and community investment.

“At Devon we are providing energy the world needs, and we take pride in doing so reliably and responsibly,” said ESG Executive Sponsor and Executive Vice President, Exploration & Production, David Harris. “Among other achievements, I’m most proud of our significant reduction in GHG emissions.”

Devon Energy’s 2020 Sustainability Report highlights progress and goals in key priority areas:

  • Emissions: To reinforce its commitment to emissions reductions, in 2019 Devon voluntarily set a methane-intensity target to reduce emissions to 0.28% or lower by 2025. By focusing on detecting and repairing leaks, avoiding venting and flaring, evaluating and implementing new technologies, and other operational improvements, Devon has reached its target and continues finding ways to reduce emissions even further. Total greenhouse gas emissions intensity improved by 19% in 2019 compared to 2018.

  • Flaring: Devon’s flaring performance has improved over the last five years to a rate below 1% of natural gas produced after the company took ownership of a portion of the midstream gas compression equipment associated with its Delaware Basin operations and proceeded to minimize conditions that caused most of the flaring.

  • Water conservation: Devon has invested significant capital to reduce reliance on fresh water for many years, and in 2019, 90% of all water used by Devon for operations in the Delaware Basin was recycled or brackish water.

  • Pandemic and crisis management: After multiple crises in early 2020 – health and economic – Devon stepped up to support employees while continuing to meet energy demands. To keep employees safe and healthy after COVID struck, the company quickly implemented flexible work practices and health and safety precautions on work sites. And even though there was a sharp decline in demand for oil, operations also made significant changes to respond to the decline while maintaining business continuity and positioning the company for recovery.
    Seite 1 von 3
    Devon Energy Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Klinische COVID-19-Studie zu Opaganib von RedHill Biopharma besteht zweite Überprüfung durch ...
Nokia: 5G set to add $8trn to global GDP by 2030
Bone Therapeutics to present at 2020 Virtual Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa
Bullfrog Gold Corp. Signs Definitive Agreements with Barrick and Augusta
Hudbay Reports Production Interruption at its 777 Mine
Equity Bancshares, Inc. Will Announce Third Quarter 2020 Results on October 20, 2020
Large wind project to double renewable energy capacity in Brazil
Basilea berichtet über Präsentation gepoolter Wirksamkeitsdaten für Derazantinib bei ...
State Street and SimCorp Announce Intended Business Partnership, with Front-to-Back Investment ...
Opthea Announces Launch of Proposed Initial Public Offering in the United States
Titel
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
Ohio Tobacco Wholesaler Places Initial Order of Taat Beyond Tobacco
Nevada Copper Delivers Copper Concentrate and Provides Operations Update
Denali Therapeutics Announces Closing of Collaboration and Share Purchase Agreements with Biogen
QMX Gold Expands Drilling Campaign to Over 45,000 Metres by Year End
GameStop Announces Multi-year Strategic Partnership with Microsoft
Niu Technologies Provides Third Quarter 2020 E-scooter Sales Volume Update
Mydecine Innovations Group Announces Filing of Provisional Patent for the Treatment of PTSD with ...
AMD Launches AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Desktop Processors: The Fastest Gaming CPUs in the World
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Secures Additional Supply of EU-GMP Cannabis via Definitive Supply ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.10.20
Devon Energy Completes Sale of Barnett Shale Assets
29.09.20
Marktkompass: INOVIO, WPX ENERGY & THOR INDUSTRIES | Ihr Börsenkompass am Morgen
28.09.20
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Erholung geht auf breiter Basis weiter
28.09.20
Aktien New York: Erholung geht weiter - Dow hängt Tech-Werte ab
28.09.20
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York: Erholung geht weiter - Dow hängt Tech-Werte ab
28.09.20
Devon Energy and WPX Energy to Combine in Merger of Equals
28.09.20
Devon Energy and WPX Energy to Combine in Merger of Equals, Creating a Leading Energy Company Focused on Generating Free Cash Flow and Return of Capital to Shareholders
16.09.20
Devon Energy Announces Fourth-Quarter 2020 Cash Dividend for Common Stockholders

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.03.20
4
Devon Energy