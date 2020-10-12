Sanderson Farms to Host Virtual Investor Conference

Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAFM) will host its annual investor conference on Friday, October 16, 2020. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s event will be held in a virtual format only.

The investor presentation and Q&A session will be led by Joe F. Sanderson, Jr., chairman and chief executive officer, with additional comments from industry experts and the Company’s management team. The presentations will run from 7:30 a.m. until approximately 12:00 p.m. Central Time on Friday, October 16, 2020, and will be available to investors via a live video webcast. A link to the broadcast will be posted on the investor relations section of the Company’s website, http://ir.sandersonfarms.com/events/event-details/sanderson-farms-2020 ..., and a replay will be available for 30 days. Those who wish to participate by phone may do so by dialing 833-857-1010 (toll-free) or 929-517-0312 (international/toll), conference ID:4573699.

Sanderson Farms, Inc. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and minimally prepared chicken. Its shares trade on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol SAFM.

