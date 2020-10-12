eNett and Optal Respond to Court Decision on Certain Preliminary Issues

LONDON, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- eNett International (Jersey) Limited and Optal Limited issued the following statement today in response to the ruling of the Commercial Court, Queen's Bench Division of the High Court of Justice of England and Wales on certain preliminary issues relating to the complaint filed against WEX by shareholders of eNett and Optal.

We note the Court's decision announced today on one of the identified preliminary issues, that there is no Travel Payments Industry, which we will be seeking permission to appeal. We are gratified with the Court's ruling that changes in law or regulation cannot be relied upon to establish that a Material Adverse Effect has occurred.