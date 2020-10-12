DGAP-Ad-hoc: Petro Welt Technologies AG / Key word(s): Development of Sales

Petro Welt Technologies AG: Revenue forecast reduced



12-Oct-2020 / 16:28 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Vienna, October 12, 2020

The oilfield service industry is currently suffering from a continuing change of customers' drilling and intensification programs on the reduction of production plans in accordance with OPEC+ commitments and expectations of further oil price volatility. In addition, restrictions related to COVID-19 remain as a constraining factor. This global trend is also affecting the markets with Petro Welt Technologies AG's presence. The company's financial situation is also impacted by the devaluation of the ruble that took place in September 2020. As of today, the exchange rate of the ruble versus the euro fluctuates around the level of RUB 90 per euro. Thus, Petro Welt Technologies AG has reduced its forecast of the annual revenues of the fiscal year 2020 from EUR 275-282 million to EUR 265-270 million, depending on the exchange rate volatility at the end of 2020.