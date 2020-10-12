 

DGAP-Adhoc Petro Welt Technologies AG: Revenue forecast reduced

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
12.10.2020, 16:28  |  15   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Petro Welt Technologies AG / Key word(s): Development of Sales
Petro Welt Technologies AG: Revenue forecast reduced

12-Oct-2020 / 16:28 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Vienna, October 12, 2020
The oilfield service industry is currently suffering from a continuing change of customers' drilling and intensification programs on the reduction of production plans in accordance with OPEC+ commitments and expectations of further oil price volatility. In addition, restrictions related to COVID-19 remain as a constraining factor. This global trend is also affecting the markets with Petro Welt Technologies AG's presence. The company's financial situation is also impacted by the devaluation of the ruble that took place in September 2020. As of today, the exchange rate of the ruble versus the euro fluctuates around the level of RUB 90 per euro. Thus, Petro Welt Technologies AG has reduced its forecast of the annual revenues of the fiscal year 2020 from EUR 275-282 million to EUR 265-270 million, depending on the exchange rate volatility at the end of 2020.

About Petro Welt Technologies AG
Petro Welt Technologies AG, which is domiciled in Vienna is one of the leading and first established OFS companies in Russia and the CIS and is specialized in services which increase the productivity of new as well as existing oil & gas formations.

Contact
Konstantin Huber (be.public)
Investor Relations
T: +43 1 503 2 503-29
huber@bepublic.at

12-Oct-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: Petro Welt Technologies AG
Kärntner Ring 11-13
1010 Vienna
Austria
Phone: +43 1 535 23 20-0
Fax: +43 1 535 23 20-20
E-mail: ir@pewete.com
Internet: www.pewete.com
ISIN: AT0000A00Y78
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1140319

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1140319  12-Oct-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1140319&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetPetro Welt Technologies Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Strategischer Investor Active Ownership Gruppe zeichnet Barkapitalerhöhung in Höhe von 25,75 Mio. ...
DGAP-News: SFC Energy gewinnt Prof. Dr. Werner Tillmetz als wissenschaftlichen Berater für ...
Lloyd Fonds Aktiengesellschaft: LAIC Vermögensverwaltung GmbH ist Mitglied im Verband unabhängiger Vermögensverwalter
EQS-Adhoc: Belimo Holding AG: Dr. Elena Cortona to become the new Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and Member of ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Neue ZWL Zahnradwerk Leipzig GmbH beschließt Emission einer 6,5 % Unternehmensanleihe 2020/2022 im ...
DGAP-News: fashionette plans its initial public offering
Photon Energy NV: Photon Energy bringt die ersten zwei von zehn PV-Kraftwerke im ungarischen Püspökladány ans Netz
DGAP-News: Strategic Investor Active Ownership Group Subscribes for Cash Capital Increase of EUR 25.75 million
DGAP-Adhoc: Formycon places Cash Capital Increase of 25.75 Million Euros with Strategic Investor
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Covid19-Antigentest - Die Auslieferung läuft bereits
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement
Major Precious Metals Corp.: Mit Volldampf in Richtung Ressourcenschätzung - renommierter Verpflichtung für eines der ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Mynaric AG: Erfolgreicher Abschluss der Vorabplatzierung und Festlegungen des Bezugspreises, der ...
DGAP-News: Biotest AG: Biotest behandelt ersten COVID-19 Patienten mit Trimodulin
EarthRenew Inc: Günstig wie nie - Jetzt bei dieser Aktie einsteigen oder nachkaufen!
DGAP-News: Schaeffler refinanziert nächste Fälligkeiten
DGAP-News: PAION BERICHTET ÜBER FORTSCHRITTE MIT BYFAVO (REMIMAZOLAM) BEI SEINEM LIZENZNEHMER ACACIA IN DEN ...
Marquard & Bahls to increase participation in Nordic Blue Crude
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics ernennt Industrie-Veteran Jack Weinstein zum Chief Financial Officer und ...
DGAP-Adhoc: GLOBAL FASHION GROUP UPGRADES FULL YEAR 2020 OUTLOOK AFTER STRONG Q3 GROWTH AND PROFITABILITY
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement
DGAP-News: Commerzbank: Manfred Knof wird neuer Vorstandsvorsitzender
DGAP-News: Euro Sun Mining Inc.: Euro Sun gibt Unternehmensupdate
Deutsche Rohstoff AG im „Scale-Talk' - Diskutieren Sie live
Eilmeldung: Norsemont Mining läßt die Bombe platzen!
AIXTRON SE: Entscheidender Fortschritt bei Mehrfachsolarzellen gelungen / Rekord-Wirkungsgrad bei ...
Amadeus FiRe AG: Es ist gelungen 100% der Anteile an der GFN AG, Heidelberg, zu erwerben
DGAP-News: Northern Data blickt auf ein erfolgreiches 1. Halbjahr und bestätigt Prognose
Major Precious Metals Corp.: Mit Volldampf in Richtung Ressourcenschätzung - renommierter Verpflichtung für eines der ...
DGAP-News: GRENKE AG: Wolfgang Grenke äußert sich zum Franchisesystem der GRENKE AG
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16:28 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Petro Welt Technologies AG: Umsatzerwartung gesenkt (deutsch)
16:28 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Petro Welt Technologies AG: Umsatzerwartung gesenkt
16:28 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Petro Welt Technologies AG: Umsatzerwartung gesenkt (deutsch)
16:28 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Petro Welt Technologies AG: Umsatzerwartung gesenkt
16:28 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Petro Welt Technologies AG: Revenue forecast reduced

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.09.20
6.722
Petro Welt -- ehem. C.A.T. oil AG - Ölfeld-Service-Unternehmen | catoil | cat oil