 

SHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Mesoblast Limited and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.10.2020, 16:30  |  22   |   |   

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Mesoblast Limited (“Mesoblast” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: MESO) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between April 16, 2019 and October 1, 2020, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before December 7, 2020.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. An analysis comparing Mesoblast’s Phase 3 trial with three historical trials did not demonstrate the effectiveness of remestemcel-L for steroid refractory acute graft versus host disease (“aGVHD”) because the four studies had different designs. The FDA was likely to require the Company to run additional studies due to this lack of evidence. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Mesoblast, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

Mesoblast Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Cloudflare Announces Cloudflare One, a Platform to Connect and Secure Companies and Remote Teams ...
Velodyne Lidar Announces Three-Year Sales Agreement with Baidu
Mattel Television Greenlights 104 New “Thomas & Friends” Television Episodes and 2 Specials
CARMAT is granted €13 million in national innovation funding to conduct the EFICAS study in ...
Twilio to Acquire Segment, the Market-leading Customer Data Platform
Safety and Efficacy of Subcutaneous Entyvio (Vedolizumab) Sustained During Long-term Maintenance ...
Researchers Use Masimo ORi, Oxygen Reserve Index, to Predict the Need for Postoperative Oxygen ...
Disney Celebrates the Return of Frozen Fan Fest With the Announcement of First-ever Frozen Virtual ...
Helios Technologies Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Balboa Water Group
Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies Signs a 3-year Contract With CEMEX for the Distribution of ...
Titel
Square, Inc. Invests $50 Million in Bitcoin
Carbios Acquires Limagrain Ingredients’ Entire Stake in the Capital of Carbiolice
Renewables: Total Enters the Floating Offshore Wind Sector in France
Final Results of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases’ ACTT-1 Trial Published in ...
Heritage Cannabis Teams with Patient Choice to Offer Medical Cannabis to Patients Across Canada
Coty Announces the Expansion of Kylie Skin in the UK, France, Germany and Australia
ACB INVESTIGATION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating Aurora Cannabis Inc. For Violations of the Securities Laws
Fiverr Announces Proposed Private Offering of $400 Million of Convertible Senior Notes Due 2025
Westwater Resources Announces Receipt of 30 Metric Tonnes of Graphite Concentrate for Pilot Plant ...
Hecla Reports Third Quarter Production and Cash Position
Titel
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.10.20
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Mesoblast Limited (MESO) Investors
09.10.20
SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Mesoblast Limited and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
09.10.20
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Mesoblast Limited; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact Firm – MESO
09.10.20
MESO CLASS ACTION NOTICE: The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against Mesoblast Limited (MESO)
09.10.20
MESO CLASS ACTION NOTICE: Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against Mesoblast Limited
07.10.20
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Investigation of Mesoblast Limited (MESO) on Behalf of Investors
06.10.20
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Continues Its Investigation of Mesoblast Limited (MESO) on Behalf of Investors
05.10.20
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Mesoblast Limited (MESO) on Behalf of Investors
02.10.20
Mesoblast Receives Complete Response Letter From the FDA for Biologics License Application for Steroid-Refractory Acute Graft Versus Host Disease in Children
15.09.20
Mesoblast Wins 2020 Fierce Biotech Innovation of the Year Award for remestemcel-L